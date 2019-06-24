Sempra Energy Releases Corporate Sustainability Report, 'Delivering Energy With Purpose'

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today released its corporate sustainability report, "Delivering Energy With Purpose," outlining the company's environmental, social and governance performance in 2018.

"Delivering energy with purpose is how we improve the lives of those we serve and is an integral part of who we are," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. "With a strong focus on safety, innovation and environmental stewardship, our company will deliver cleaner energy to the world – with purpose. This focus makes our company more effective and efficient."

In this year's report, Sempra Energy details how the company is delivering cleaner and more sustainable energy by making critical investments in energy infrastructure in North America.

This includes the company's efforts to build infrastructure to connect customers to renewable energy supplies including energy from solar, wind, battery storage and renewable natural gas. Sempra Energy's operating companies also have a number of programs that aim to enhance electric reliability and energy efficiency, including encouraging their approximately 40 million consumers to conserve energy to make better use of renewable energy sources.

As part of climate-related planning, Sempra Energy's businesses consistently work to strengthen their infrastructure. This includes taking a leadership position in modernizing natural gas pipelines to increase safety and reliability; and developing a comprehensive wildfire mitigation plan to help prevent electric equipment-related fires, improve the ability of the power grid to withstand extreme weather conditions in California, and enhance the safety of customers and communities.

In addition, the company expects to play a leadership role in the worldwide shift away from coal toward lower-emissions natural gas through the development of five liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure projects in North America that should enable the delivery of LNG to consumers around the world.

"Sustainability will continue to be a key focus as we carry out our mission to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company," said Dennis V. Arriola, executive vice president and group president, and chief sustainability officer, for Sempra Energy. "We recognize that we have a leadership role to play in the broader world and we're committed to doing the right thing and acting in an ethical and transparent manner in all aspects of our business."

In 2018, Sempra Energy formed a sustainability steering committee made up of officers from its operating companies to support the company's environmental, social and governance goals. This internal steering committee builds upon Sempra Energy's board of directors' Environmental, Health, Safety & Technology committee, which oversees risks and performance in a range of areas, including climate change and wildfire risk.

Learn more about the critical role of sustainability at Sempra Energy by reading the full 2018 corporate sustainability report available at www.sempra.com/sustainability.

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With 2018 reported revenues of more than $11.6 billion, the San Diego- based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees are focused on delivering energy with purpose to approximately 40 million consumers worldwide. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and social responsibility, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index.

This press release contains statements that are not historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "contemplates," "assumes," "depends," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "target," "pursue," "outlook," "maintain," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, strategy, plans, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, initiatives, objectives or intentions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Factors, among others, that could cause our actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to the greater degree and prevalence of wildfires in California in recent years and the risk that we may be found liable for damages regardless of fault, such as where inverse condemnation applies, and risk that we may not be able to recover any such costs in rates from customers in California; actions and the timing of actions, including decisions, new regulations and issuances of authorizations by the California Public Utilities Commission, U.S. Department of Energy, California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Public Utility Commission of Texas, states, cities and counties, and other regulatory and governmental bodies in the U.S. and other countries in which we operate; the success of business development efforts, construction projects, major acquisitions, divestitures and internal structural changes, including risks in (i) obtaining or maintaining authorizations; (ii) completing construction projects on schedule and budget; (iii) obtaining the consent of partners; (iv) counterparties' ability to fulfill contractual commitments; (v) winning competitively bid infrastructure projects; (vi) disruption caused by the announcement of contemplated acquisitions and/or divestitures or internal structural changes; (vii) the ability to complete contemplated acquisitions and/or divestitures; and (viii) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from any of these efforts once completed; the resolution of civil and criminal litigation and regulatory investigations and proceedings; actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or those of our subsidiaries or to place those ratings on negative outlook and our ability to borrow at favorable interest rates; deviations from regulatory precedent or practice that result in a reallocation of benefits or burdens among shareholders and ratepayers; denial of approvals of proposed settlements; delays in, or denial of, regulatory agency authorizations to recover costs in rates from customers or regulatory agency approval for projects required to enhance safety and reliability; and moves to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; the availability of electric power and natural gas and natural gas storage capacity, including disruptions caused by failures in the transmission grid, limitations on the withdrawal or injection of natural gas from or into storage facilities, and equipment failures; risks posed by actions of third parties who control the operations of our investments; weather conditions, natural disasters, accidents, equipment failures, computer system outages, explosions, terrorist attacks and other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities and systems, cause the release of harmful materials, cause fires and subject us to third-party liability for property damage or personal injuries, fines and penalties, some of which may not be covered by insurance (including costs in excess of applicable policy limits), may be disputed by insurers or may otherwise not be recoverable through regulatory mechanisms or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; cybersecurity threats to the energy grid, storage and pipeline infrastructure, the information and systems used to operate our businesses and the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers and employees; actions of activist shareholders, which could impact the market price of our securities and disrupt our operations as a result of, among other things, requiring significant time by management and our board of directors; changes in capital markets, energy markets and economic conditions, including the availability of credit; and volatility in currency exchange, interest and inflation rates and commodity prices and our ability to effectively hedge the risk of such volatility; the impact of federal or state tax reform and our ability to mitigate adverse impacts; changes in foreign and domestic trade policies and laws, including border tariffs and revisions to or replacement of international trade agreements, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement or the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (subject to congressional approval), that may increase our costs or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; expropriation of assets by foreign governments and title and other property disputes; the impact at San Diego Gas & Electric Company on competitive customer rates and reliability of electric transmission and distribution systems due to the growth in distributed and local power generation and from possible departing retail load resulting from customers transferring to Direct Access and Community Choice Aggregation or other forms of distributed and local power generation and the potential risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets and contractual obligations; Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) ability to eliminate or reduce its quarterly dividends due to regulatory capital requirements and other regulatory and governance commitments, including the determination by a majority of Oncor's independent directors or a minority member director to retain such amounts to meet future requirements; and other uncertainties, some of which may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra Energy has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on the company's website at www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forecasts or projections or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

SOURCE Sempra Energy

Related Links

http://www.sempra.com

