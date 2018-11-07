Sempra Energy Reports Higher Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today reported third-quarter 2018 earnings of $274 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, up from $57 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2017.

On an adjusted basis, Sempra Energy's third-quarter 2018 earnings increased to $339 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, from $265 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2017.

"The most recent quarter was very strong – credit goes to our employees," said Jeffrey W. Martin, CEO of Sempra Energy. "All of our businesses contributed to our third-quarter operating results. We are building momentum, successfully executing on several major initiatives to advance our strategic vision of becoming North America's premier energy infrastructure company. Our agreement to sell our U.S. solar assets is important. We expect to utilize capital from our solar asset sales to significantly expand our regulated Texas utility platform through Oncor's acquisition of InfraREIT and our acquisition of a 50-percent interest in Sharyland. We also have made significant progress toward our goal of becoming a market leader in North American liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, recently securing preliminary commercial agreements for development of several LNG export projects."

For the first nine months of 2018, Sempra Energy's earnings were $60 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared with $757 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, in the first nine months last year. Adjusted earnings for the first nine months of 2018 were $1.07 billion, or $4 per diluted share, compared with $979 million, or $3.87 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2017.

These results reflect certain significant items as described in the following table of GAAP earnings reconciled to adjusted earnings (on an after-tax basis) for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 and 2017:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited; dollars, except EPS, and shares, in millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP Earnings(1) $ 274 $ 57 $ 60 $ 757 Impairment of Non-Utility Natural Gas Storage Assets - - 755 - Impairment of U.S. Wind Equity Method Investments - - 145 - Impairment of Investment in RBS Sempra Commodities 65 - 65 - - Impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 - - 25 - Impacts Associated with Aliso Canyon Litigation - - 22 - Write-off of Wildfire Regulatory Asset - 208 - 208 Adjustments Related to Termoeléctrica de Mexicali (TdM) - - - 42 Recoveries Related to 2016 Permanent Release of Pipeline Capacity - - - (28) Adjusted Earnings(1) $ 339 $ 265 $ 1,072 $ 979 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 276 253 268 253 GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share(1) $ 0.99 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 2.99 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share(1) $ 1.23 $ 1.04 $ 4.00 $ 3.87

1) Attributable to common shares. Sempra Energy adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See Table A for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and descriptions of adjustments above.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Earlier today, Sempra Energy announced that its IEnova and Sempra LNG & Midstream subsidiaries have signed three Heads of Agreements (HOAs) with affiliates of Total S.A., Mistui & Co., Ltd., and Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., for the full export capacity of Phase 1 of the Energia Costa Azul (ECA) LNG liquefaction project located in Baja California, Mexico. The HOAs contemplate the parties negotiating and finalizing definitive 20-year LNG sales-and-purchase agreements, with each of the companies purchasing approximately 0.8 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG. ECA LNG Phase 1 is expected to include one liquefaction train capable of producing approximately 2.4 Mtpa of LNG.

Earlier this week, Sempra Energy announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Total S.A. that contemplates Total potentially contracting for up to 9 Mtpa of LNG offtake from Sempra Energy's LNG export development projects, including the approximately 0.8 Mtpa at ECA LNG Phase 1, as described above, and at Cameron LNG Phase 2. On Nov. 2, Sempra Energy announced that Cameron LNG has initiated the commissioning process for the first liquefaction train of Phase 1 of the Louisiana joint-venture export project. Commissioning is the last step before the start-up process, when the liquefaction trains become fully operational and LNG can be exported from the facility. The first three liquefaction trains that comprise Cameron LNG Phase 1 are expected to be producing LNG in 2019.

On Oct. 18, Sempra Energy announced that it and Oncor have entered into agreements under which Oncor will acquire 100 percent of the equity interests of InfraREIT, Inc. for $1.275 billion, excluding certain transaction costs, and Sempra Energy will acquire a 50-percent limited-partnership interest in a holding company that will own Sharyland Utilities, LP, for approximately $98 million. Sempra Energy expects to utilize approximately $1.12 billion, excluding certain transaction costs, from the company's pending solar asset sales to help fund the transaction, which is slated for completion in mid-2019, subject to regulatory approvals, lender consents and customary closing conditions.

On Sept. 20, Sempra Renewables entered into an agreement to sell all of its U.S. operating solar assets, one U.S. wind generation facility, and its solar and battery storage development projects to a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison for $1.54 billion, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The sales process for the other announced asset sales – U.S. wind and U.S. non-utility natural gas storage assets – is ongoing.

Sempra Energy's Mexican subsidiary IEnova continues to expand its liquids business with the recent acquisition of a 51-percent equity interest in the Manzanillo marine terminal development project. IEnova will build the terminal, which is estimated to cost approximately $200 million, of which IEnova's share would be approximately $100 million. The project is expected to commence commercial operations in late 2020 and 50 percent of the terminal's capacity already is contracted to Trafigura Mexico, S.A. de C.V. In recent months, IEnova also announced new capacity agreements for the Baja Refinados and Topolobampo liquids terminals, both of which are now fully contracted.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Today, Sempra Energy reaffirmed its 2018 GAAP earnings-per-share guidance range of $2.83 to $3.44 and 2018 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance range of $5.30 to $5.80.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP financial measures include Sempra Energy's adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for the third-quarter and nine-month periods in 2018 and 2017, as well as the adjusted 2018 earnings-per-share guidance range. Additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures is in Table A of the third-quarter financial tables.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table A CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2018 2017(1) 2018 2017(1) (unaudited) REVENUES Utilities $ 2,460 $ 2,277 $ 7,248 $ 7,172 Energy-related businesses 480 402 1,218 1,071 Total revenues 2,940 2,679 8,466 8,243 EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME Utilities: Cost of electric fuel and purchased power (675) (650) (1,778) (1,730) Cost of natural gas (255) (190) (782) (903) Energy-related businesses: Cost of natural gas, electric fuel and purchased power (119) (97) (257) (226) Other cost of sales (17) (21) (54) (5) Operation and maintenance (819) (759) (2,383) (2,226) Depreciation and amortization (380) (378) (1,158) (1,106) Franchise fees and other taxes (131) (114) (352) (325) Write-off of wildfire regulatory asset — (351) — (351) Impairment losses (4) (1) (1,304) (72) Other income, net 97 40 196 322 Interest income 22 12 76 26 Interest expense (232) (165) (685) (493) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 427 5 (15) 1,154 Income tax (expense) benefit (167) 84 127 (378) Equity earnings 74 13 50 26 Net income 334 102 162 802 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (24) (45) (12) (44) Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends (36) — (89) — Preferred dividends of subsidiary — — (1) (1) Earnings attributable to common shares $ 274 $ 57 $ 60 $ 757 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.00 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 3.01 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic (thousands) 273,944 251,692 265,963 251,425 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.99 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 2.99 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, diluted (thousands) 275,907 253,364 267,644 252,987

(1) As adjusted for the retrospective adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2017-07 and a reclassification to conform to current year presentation.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ENERGY ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO SEMPRA ENERGY GAAP EARNINGS (Unaudited)

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share exclude items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests) in 2018 and 2017 as follows:

Three months ended September 30, 2018:

$(65) million impairment of RBS Sempra Commodities LLP (RBS Sempra Commodities) equity method investment at Parent and other

Three months ended September 30, 2017:

$(208) million write-off of wildfire regulatory asset at San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E)

Nine months ended September 30, 2018:

$(65) million impairment of RBS Sempra Commodities equity method investment

impairment of RBS Sempra Commodities equity method investment $(755) million impairment of certain non-utility natural gas storage assets in the southeast U.S. at Sempra LNG & Midstream

impairment of certain non-utility natural gas storage assets in the southeast U.S. at Sempra LNG & Midstream $(145) million other-than-temporary impairment of certain U.S. wind equity method investments at Sempra Renewables

other-than-temporary impairment of certain U.S. wind equity method investments at Sempra Renewables $(22) million impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas)

impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) $(25) million income tax expense to adjust the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) provisional amounts

Nine months ended September 30, 2017:

$(208) million write-off of wildfire regulatory asset at SDG&E

write-off of wildfire regulatory asset at SDG&E $(47) million impairment of Termoeléctrica de Mexicali (TdM) assets that were held for sale until June 2018 at Sempra Mexico

impairment of Termoeléctrica de (TdM) assets that were held for sale until at Sempra Mexico $5 million deferred income tax benefit on the TdM assets that were held for sale

deferred income tax benefit on the TdM assets that were held for sale $28 million of recoveries related to 2016 permanent release of pipeline capacity at Sempra LNG & Midstream

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share are non-GAAP financial measures (GAAP represents accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America). Because of the significance and/or nature of the excluded items, management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra Energy's business operations from 2018 to 2017 and to future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles for historical periods these non-GAAP financial measures to Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Pretax

amount Income tax

(benefit)

expense(1) Non-

controlling

interests Earnings Pretax

amount Income tax

(benefit)

expense(1) Non-

controlling

interests Earnings (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, 2018 Three months ended September 30, 2017 Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings $ 274 $ 57 Excluded items: Impairment of investment in RBS Sempra Commodities $ 65 $ — $ — 65 $ — $ — $ — — Write-off of wildfire regulatory asset — — — — 351 (143) — 208 Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings $ 339 $ 265 Diluted earnings per common share: Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings $ 0.99 $ 0.22 Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings $ 1.23 $ 1.04 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, diluted (thousands) 275,907 253,364 Nine months ended September 30, 2018 Nine months ended September 30, 2017 Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings $ 60 $ 757 Excluded items: Impairment of investment in RBS Sempra Commodities $ 65 $ — $ — 65 $ — $ — $ — — Impairment of non-utility natural gas storage assets 1,300 (499) (46) 755 — — — — Impairment of U.S. wind equity method investments 200 (55) — 145 — — — — Impacts associated with Aliso Canyon litigation 1 21 — 22 — — — — Impact from the TCJA — 25 — 25 — — — — Write-off of wildfire regulatory asset — — — — 351 (143) — 208 Impairment of TdM assets held for sale — — — — 71 — (24) 47 Deferred income tax benefit associated with TdM — — — — — (8) 3 (5) Recoveries related to 2016 permanent release of pipeline capacity — — — — (47) 19 — (28) Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings $ 1,072 $ 979 Diluted earnings per common share: Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings $ 0.22 $ 2.99 Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings $ 4.00 $ 3.87 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, diluted (thousands) 267,644 252,987

(1) Except for adjustments that are solely income tax and tax related to outside basis differences, income taxes were primarily calculated based on applicable statutory tax rates. Income taxes associated with TdM were calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate, including translation from historic to current exchange rates. An income tax benefit of $12 million associated with the 2017 TdM impairment has been fully reserved.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ENERGY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE TO SEMPRA ENERGY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE (Unaudited)

Sempra Energy 2018 Adjusted Earnings-Per-Share Guidance Range of $5.30 to $5.80 excludes items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests) as follows:

$(965) million in impairments of certain assets and equity method investments

in impairments of certain assets and equity method investments $(22) million impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation

impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation $(25) million income tax expense to adjust the TCJA provisional amounts

income tax expense to adjust the TCJA provisional amounts $340 million - $370 million estimated gain on sale, net of $128 million - $139 million (1) income tax expense, of the Sempra Renewables operating solar assets, Broken Bow 2 wind generation facility and its solar and battery storage development projects (the Renewables Sale) that is expected to close near the end of 2018

Sempra Energy 2018 Adjusted Earnings-Per-Share Guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure. Because of the significance and/or nature of the excluded items, management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional clarity into the ongoing results of the business and the comparability of such results to prior and future periods and also as a base for projected earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate. Sempra Energy 2018 Adjusted Earnings-Per-Share Guidance should not be considered an alternative to Earnings-Per-Share Guidance determined in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles Sempra Energy 2018 Adjusted Earnings-Per-Share Guidance Range to Sempra Energy 2018 GAAP Earnings-Per-Share Guidance Range, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Full-Year 2018 Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings-Per-Share Guidance Range $ 2.83 to $ 3.44 Excluded items: Impairments of certain assets and equity method investments 3.55 3.55 Impacts associated with Aliso Canyon litigation 0.08 0.08 Impact from the TCJA 0.09 0.09 Estimated gain on the Renewables Sale (1.25) (1.36) Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings-Per-Share Guidance Range $ 5.30 to $ 5.80 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, diluted (millions) 272

(1) Income taxes on estimated gain were calculated based on applicable statutory tax rates.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table B CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017(1) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 212 $ 288 Restricted cash 73 62 Accounts receivable, net 1,663 1,584 Due from unconsolidated affiliates 43 37 Income taxes receivable 99 110 Inventories 345 307 Regulatory assets 92 325 Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives 96 66 Greenhouse gas allowances 339 299 Assets held for sale 1,881 127 Other 202 136 Total current assets 5,045 3,341 Other assets: Restricted cash 3 14 Due from unconsolidated affiliates 682 598 Regulatory assets 1,469 1,517 Nuclear decommissioning trusts 1,042 1,033 Investment in Oncor Holdings 9,553 — Other investments 2,561 2,527 Goodwill 2,363 2,397 Other intangible assets 229 596 Dedicated assets in support of certain benefit plans 443 455 Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs 474 418 Deferred income taxes 116 170 Greenhouse gas allowances 275 93 Sundry 852 792 Total other assets 20,062 10,610 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,498 36,503 Total assets $ 60,605 $ 50,454

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table B (Continued) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017(1) (unaudited) Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 2,897 $ 1,540 Accounts payable 1,375 1,523 Due to unconsolidated affiliates 7 7 Dividends and interest payable 495 342 Accrued compensation and benefits 356 439 Regulatory liabilities 284 109 Current portion of long-term debt 1,464 1,427 Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives 63 109 Customer deposits 172 162 Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs 161 84 Greenhouse gas obligations 339 299 Liabilities held for sale 156 49 Other 722 545 Total current liabilities 8,491 6,635 Long-term debt 21,335 16,445 Deferred credits and other liabilities: Customer advances for construction 146 150 Due to unconsolidated affiliates 36 35 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan obligations, net of plan assets 1,052 1,148 Deferred income taxes 2,231 2,767 Deferred investment tax credits 25 28 Regulatory liabilities 3,974 3,922 Asset retirement obligations 2,750 2,732 Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives 235 316 Greenhouse gas obligations 102 — Deferred credits and other 1,117 1,136 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 11,668 12,234 Equity: Sempra Energy shareholders' equity 16,617 12,670 Preferred stock of subsidiary 20 20 Other noncontrolling interests 2,474 2,450 Total equity 19,111 15,140 Total liabilities and equity $ 60,605 $ 50,454

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table C CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2018 2017(1) (unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 162 $ 802 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,158 1,106 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits (289) 302 Write-off of wildfire regulatory asset — 351 Impairment losses 1,304 72 Equity earnings (50) (26) Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives (44) (142) Other 139 18 Net change in other working capital components 444 229 Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs (56) 64 Changes in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (177) (72) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,591 2,704 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (2,815) (2,880) Expenditures for investments and acquisitions (9,921) (110) Proceeds from sale of assets 7 12 Distributions from investments 9 25 Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust assets (703) (1,082) Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning trust assets 703 1,082 Advances to unconsolidated affiliates (84) (321) Repayments of advances to unconsolidated affiliates 71 8 Other 29 6 Net cash used in investing activities (12,704) (3,260) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Common dividends paid (645) (561) Preferred dividends paid (53) — Preferred dividends paid by subsidiary (1) (1) Issuances of mandatory convertible preferred stock, net of $41 in offering costs 2,259 — Issuances of common stock, net of $41 in offering costs in 2018 2,261 37 Repurchases of common stock (20) (15) Issuances of debt (maturities greater than 90 days) 8,628 2,395 Payments on debt (maturities greater than 90 days) (2,967) (1,829) Increase in short-term debt, net 707 475 Proceeds from sales of noncontrolling interest, net of $1 in offering costs 90 — Net distributions to noncontrolling interests (101) (109) Settlement of cross-currency swaps (33) — Other (80) (11) Net cash provided by financing activities 10,045 381 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8) 11 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (76) (164) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, January 1 364 425 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, September 30 $ 288 $ 261

(1) As adjusted for the retrospective adoption of ASU 2016-15 and ASU 2016-18.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table D SEGMENT EARNINGS (LOSSES) AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INVESTMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) Earnings (Losses) SDG&E $ 205 $ (28) $ 521 $ 276 SoCalGas (14) 7 244 268 Sempra Texas Utility 154 — 283 — Sempra South American Utilities 50 42 140 134 Sempra Mexico 44 66 161 105 Sempra Renewables 34 15 (54) 49 Sempra LNG & Midstream 16 (4) (764) 24 Parent and other (215) (41) (471) (99) Total $ 274 $ 57 $ 60 $ 757 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) Capital Expenditures, Investments and Acquisitions SDG&E $ 343 $ 359 $ 1,194 $ 1,122 SoCalGas 344 351 1,127 1,033 Sempra Texas Utility — — 9,278 — Sempra South American Utilities 54 62 161 139 Sempra Mexico 152 38 320 265 Sempra Renewables 9 261 46 361 Sempra LNG & Midstream 65 16 202 53 Parent and other 5 4 408 17 Total $ 972 $ 1,091 $ 12,736 $ 2,990

SEMPRA ENERGY Table E OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, UTILITIES 2018 2017 2018 2017 SDG&E and SoCalGas Gas sales (Bcf)(1) 55 56 244 253 Transportation (Bcf)(1) 163 184 447 488 Total deliveries (Bcf)(1) 218 240 691 741 Total gas customer meters (thousands) 6,874 6,835 SDG&E Electric sales (millions of kWhs)(1) 4,493 4,443 11,493 11,772 Direct Access and Community Choice Aggregation (millions of kWhs) 1,009 957 2,680 2,530 Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)(1) 5,502 5,400 14,173 14,302 Total electric customer meters (thousands) 1,456 1,440 Oncor(2) Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) 38,163 — 77,476 — Total electric customer meters (thousands) 3,607 — Ecogas Natural gas sales (Bcf) 1 7 7 22 Natural gas customer meters (thousands) 121 120 Chilquinta Energía Electric sales (millions of kWhs) 701 699 2,209 2,201 Tolling (millions of kWhs) 75 26 218 70 Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) 776 725 2,427 2,271 Electric customer meters (thousands) 718 700 Luz Del Sur Electric sales (millions of kWhs) 1,641 1,647 5,099 5,321 Tolling (millions of kWhs) 595 478 1,736 1,384 Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) 2,236 2,125 6,835 6,705 Electric customer meters (thousands) 1,125 1,093 ENERGY-RELATED BUSINESSES Power generated and sold (millions of kWhs) Sempra Mexico(3) 1,450 1,327 3,846 3,032 Sempra Renewables(4) 1,189 894 3,763 3,100

(1) Includes intercompany sales. (2) Includes 100 percent of the electric deliveries and customer meters of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor), in which we hold an 80.25-percent interest through our March 2018 acquisition of our equity method investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC (Oncor Holdings). Total deliveries for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 only include volumes from the March 9, 2018 acquisition date. (3) Includes power generated and sold at the TdM natural gas-fired power plant and the Ventika wind power generation facilities. Also includes 50 percent of total power generated and sold at the Energía Sierra Juárez wind power generation facility, in which Sempra Energy has a 50-percent ownership interest. Energía Sierra Juárez is not consolidated within Sempra Energy, and the related investment is accounted for under the equity method. (4) Includes 50 percent of total power generated and sold related to solar and wind projects in which Sempra Energy has a 50-percent ownership. These subsidiaries are not consolidated within Sempra Energy, and the related investments are accounted for under the equity method. On June 25, 2018, our board of directors approved a plan to sell all U.S. wind and solar assets and investments.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table F (Unaudited) STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT Three months ended September 30, 2018 (Dollars in millions) SDG&E SoCalGas Sempra

Texas

Utility Sempra

South

American

Utilities Sempra

Mexico Sempra

Renewables Sempra

LNG &

Midstream Consolidating

Adjustments,

Parent &

Other Total Revenues $ 1,299 $ 802 $ — $ 375 $ 410 $ 38 $ 147 $ (131) $ 2,940 Cost of sales and other expenses (825) (656) — (277) (201) (24) (131) 98 (2,016) Depreciation and amortization (174) (141) — (14) (45) — (2) (4) (380) Impairment losses — — — — (4) — — — (4) Other income, net 24 3 — 1 66 — — 3 97 Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 324 8 — 85 226 14 14 (34) 637 Net interest (expense) income (55) (29) — (4) (13) (3) 7 (113) (210) Income tax (expense) benefit (53) 7 — (23) (126) 2 (6) 32 (167) Equity earnings (losses), net — — 154 — (28) 12 — (64) 74 (Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests (11) — — (8) (15) 9 1 — (24) Preferred dividends — — — — — — — (36) (36) Earnings (losses) $ 205 $ (14) $ 154 $ 50 $ 44 $ 34 $ 16 $ (215) $ 274 Three months ended September 30, 2017 (Dollars in millions) SDG&E SoCalGas Sempra

Texas

Utility Sempra

South

American

Utilities Sempra

Mexico Sempra

Renewables Sempra

LNG &

Midstream Consolidating

Adjustments,

Parent &

Other Total Revenues $ 1,236 $ 684 $ — $ 376 $ 336 $ 26 $ 152 $ (131) $ 2,679 Cost of sales and other expenses(2) (773) (547) — (295) (152) (22) (154) 112 (1,831) Depreciation and amortization (170) (132) — (14) (41) (9) (10) (2) (378) Impairment losses (351) — — — (1) — — — (352) Other income, net(2) 20 13 — 2 3 — 1 1 40 (Loss) income before interest and tax(1)(3) (38) 18 — 69 145 (5) (11) (20) 158 Net interest (expense) income (53) (25) — (4) (14) (2) 5 (60) (153) Income tax benefit (expense) 72 14 — (18) (34) 9 2 39 84 Equity earnings, net(3) — — — 1 2 7 3 — 13 (Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests (9) — — (6) (33) 6 (3) — (45) (Losses) earnings $ (28) $ 7 $ — $ 42 $ 66 $ 15 $ (4) $ (41) $ 57

(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations. (2) As adjusted for the retrospective adoption of ASU 2017-07. (3) As adjusted for a reclassification to conform to current year presentation.