Sempra Energy Reports Strong 2019 Financial And Operating Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today reported full-year 2019 earnings of $2.1 billion, or $7.29 per diluted share, up from $924 million, or $3.42 per diluted share, in 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company's full-year 2019 earnings were $1.9 billion, or $6.78 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 billion, or $5.57 per diluted share, in 2018.

"This year has been one of the strongest in our company's history," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. "Our earnings results are a direct reflection of our sharper strategic focus and ongoing execution of our mission to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. Supported by our high-performance culture, our dedicated employees will carry this momentum into 2020 as we continue to focus on our vision of delivering energy with purpose by connecting millions of consumers to safe, resilient and affordable energy."

In the fourth quarter 2019, Sempra Energy reported earnings of $447 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $864 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2018. On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter 2018 earnings were $431 million, or $1.56 per diluted share.

These financial results reflect certain significant items, as described on an after-tax basis in the following table of GAAP earnings, reconciled to adjusted earnings, for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 and 2018.





























Three months ended

Years ended







December 31,

December 31,



(Dollars, except EPS, and shares, in millions)

2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018(1)







(Unaudited)











GAAP Earnings

$ 447

$ 864

$ 2,055

$ 924

























Tax Impacts from Expected Sale of South American Businesses

-

-

(99)

-

























Gain on Sale of Certain Sempra Renewables Assets -

(367)

(45)

(367)

























(Adjustment)/Impairment of U.S. Non-utility Natural Gas Storage Assets -

(126)

-

629

























Impairment of U.S. Wind Equity Method Investments

-

-

-

145

























Impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

-

60

-

85

























Impairment of Investment in RBS Sempra Commodities

-

-

-

65

























Impacts Associated with Aliso Canyon Litigation

-

-

-

22

























Adjusted Earnings(2)

$ 447

$ 431

$ 1,911

$ 1,503















































Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding

289

296

282

270



GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Common Share

$ 1.55

$ 3.03(3)

$ 7.29

$ 3.42

























Adjusted Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding(2)

289

276(3)

282

270



Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Common Share(2)

$ 1.55

$ 1.56

$ 6.78

$ 5.57





























1) Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for discontinued operations. 2) Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding are non-GAAP financial measures. See Table A for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and descriptions of the adjustments above. 3) Due to the dilutive effect of the mandatory convertible preferred stock for GAAP earnings, the numerator used to calculate GAAP EPS includes an add-back of $36 million of mandatory preferred stock dividends declared in the quarter. However, because the assumed conversion is antidilutive for the lower Adjusted Earnings, ~20 million preferred stock shares are not included in the denominator used to calculate Adjusted EPS for the quarter.

Earlier this week, Sempra Energy's board of directors approved an 8% increase to the company's dividend, to $4.18 per common share from $3.87 per common share, on an annualized basis. On average, Sempra Energy has increased its dividend by more than 10% annually for the last decade.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

The company made progress on its strategy to focus on transmission and distribution infrastructure in the most attractive markets in North America.

In January, the California Public Utilities Commission issued a final decision approving an extension of the General Rate Case (GRC) cycle to four years on a go-forward basis. This change applies to San Diego Gas & Electric's (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Co.'s recently approved GRC. As a transitional step, both utilities' GRC cycle will be extended to five years, covering the years 2019 through 2023. Extending the GRC cycle is a constructive development that is expected to benefit all stakeholders by delivering future visibility to the utilities' robust capital programs to enhance safety and resilience.

Earlier this month, SDG&E filed its comprehensive 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan, a strategic three-year program. This program is a continuation of SDG&E's efforts over the last decade to help mitigate infrastructure-related wildfires and to help increase the safety of its customers, workforce and the communities it serves. The 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan includes initiatives announced in October under SDG&E's Fire Safe 3.0 program, an innovative portfolio of continuous improvement initiatives to increase wildfire safety. The Fire Safe 3.0 program involves partnering with academic, government and public safety professionals to implement artificial intelligence, satellite wildfire alerts and a new Vegetation Risk index, among other strategies.

To meet the growing needs of its customers in Texas, Oncor Electric Delivery Co. LLC (Oncor) recently announced a new five-year capital plan of approximately $11.9 billion. The increase will help to support population growth in West Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as well as to strengthen and expand the grid in Oncor's service territory. Additionally, Sempra Energy took a positive step in growing its presence in Texas through the announcement of a new "Center of Excellence" in Houston. The office, which is expected to open later this year, will serve as a regional headquarters as Sempra Energy advances its high-growth business strategy in Texas.

Sempra Energy continues to be focused on its goal of developing liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure that can deliver up to 45 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG to the largest world markets, which would make Sempra Energy one of North America's largest developers of LNG-export infrastructure projects.

Train 2 of the Cameron LNG liquefaction-export infrastructure project recently achieved substantial completion and is expected to commence commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements in the coming days. The facility began producing LNG from Train 2 in December 2019. Train 1 began commercial operations in August 2019 and Train 3 remains on schedule and is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2020. Sempra Energy's share of full-year run-rate earnings from the first three trains at Cameron LNG are projected to be between $400 million and $450 million annually after all three trains achieve commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements.

The potential Port Arthur LNG liquefaction-export infrastructure project under development in Jefferson County, Texas, continues to advance with a final investment decision targeted for third quarter 2020. In January, Sempra LNG signed an Interim Project Participation Agreement (IPPA) with Aramco Services Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, for the proposed Port Arthur LNG project. The IPPA represents another milestone for both companies after having signed a heads of agreement in May 2019 for the potential purchase of 5 Mtpa of LNG and a 25% equity investment in the project. In December 2018, Port Arthur LNG entered into an agreement with Polish Oil & Gas Company for the sale and purchase of 2 Mtpa of LNG per year.

A final investment decision for the Energía Costa Azul (ECA) LNG liquefaction-export infrastructure project, under development in Baja California, Mexico, is expected later this quarter. TechnipFMC has been selected as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the proposed project. ECA LNG expects to sign a lump-sum, turn-key EPC contract for Phase 1 of the project in the coming days.

In 2019, Sempra Energy announced two agreements that would conclude the company's planned sale of its South American businesses for combined expected after-tax proceeds of approximately $4.55 to $4.85 billion in cash, subject to adjustments and satisfaction of closing conditions. Both transactions, one to sell Sempra Energy's equity interests in its Peruvian businesses and the other to sell its equity interests in its Chilean businesses, continue to advance and are expected to be completed in the next four to eight weeks.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Sempra Energy's full-year 2020 GAAP EPS guidance range is $12.78 to $14.26 and includes the estimated gain on the sale of the company's South American businesses. Today, the company affirmed its full-year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.70 to $7.50. Sempra Energy also issued its full-year 2021 EPS guidance range of $7.50 to $8.10.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP financial measures include Sempra Energy's adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2018 and full-year 2019 and 2018, adjusted diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2018, and 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range. See Table A for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

INTERNET BROADCAST

Sempra Energy will broadcast a live discussion of its earnings results over the Internet today at 12 p.m. ET with senior management of the company. Access is available by logging onto the website at www.sempra.com . For those unable to log onto the live webcast, the teleconference will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 1455338.

ABOUT SEMPRA ENERGY

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $65 billion in total assets reported in 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 40 million consumers worldwide. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and sustainability, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

This press release contains statements that are not historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "target," "pursue," "outlook," "maintain," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions with respect to the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of performance. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Factors, among others, that could cause our actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: California wildfires and the risk that we may be found liable for damages regardless of fault and the risk that we may not be able to recover any such costs from insurance, the wildfire fund established by California Assembly Bill 1054 or in rates from customers; decisions, investigations, regulations, issuances of permits and other authorizations, renewal of franchises, and other actions by the Comisión Federal de Electricidad, California Public Utilities Commission, U.S. Department of Energy, Public Utility Commission of Texas, regulatory and governmental bodies and jurisdictions in the U.S. and other countries in which we operate; the success of business development efforts, construction projects and major acquisitions and divestitures, including risks in (i) the ability to make a final investment decision and completing construction projects on schedule and budget; (ii) obtaining the consent of partners; (iii) counterparties' financial or other ability to fulfill contractual commitments; (iv) the ability to complete contemplated acquisitions and/or divestitures; and (v) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from any of these efforts once completed; the resolution of civil and criminal litigation, regulatory investigations and proceedings and arbitrations; actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or to place those ratings on negative outlook and our ability to borrow at favorable interest rates; moves to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; weather, natural disasters, accidents, equipment failures, computer system outages and other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities and systems, cause the release of harmful materials, cause fires and subject us to liability for property damage or personal injuries, fines and penalties, some of which may not be covered by insurance (including costs in excess of applicable policy limits), may be disputed by insurers or may otherwise not be recoverable through regulatory mechanisms or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of electric power and natural gas and natural gas storage capacity, including disruptions caused by failures in the transmission grid, limitations on the withdrawal or injection of natural gas from or into storage facilities, and equipment failures; cybersecurity threats to the energy grid, storage and pipeline infrastructure, the information and systems used to operate our businesses, and the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers and employees; expropriation of assets, the failure of foreign governments and state-owned entities to honor the terms of contracts, and property disputes; the impact at San Diego Gas & Electric Company on competitive customer rates and reliability due to the growth in distributed power generation and from departing retail load resulting from customers transferring to Direct Access, Community Choice Aggregation or other forms of distributed power generation and the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets and contractual obligations; Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) ability to eliminate or reduce its quarterly dividends due to regulatory and governance requirements and commitments, including by actions of Oncor's independent directors or a minority member director; volatility in foreign currency exchange, interest and inflation rates and commodity prices and our ability to effectively hedge the risk of such volatility; changes in trade policies, laws and regulations, including tariffs and revisions to or replacement of international trade agreements, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement, that may increase our costs or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; the impact of changes to federal and state tax laws and our ability to mitigate adverse impacts; and other uncertainties, some of which may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra Energy has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on the company's website, www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company, and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table A



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



























Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





2019

2018(1)

2019

2018(1)





(unaudited)









REVENUES

















Utilities



$ 2,640



$ 2,427



$ 9,448



$ 8,539

Energy-related businesses



303



399



1,381



1,563

Total revenues



2,943



2,826



10,829



10,102





















EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME

















Utilities:

















Cost of natural gas



(350)



(426)



(1,139)



(1,208)

Cost of electric fuel and purchased power



(259)



(321)



(1,188)



(1,358)

Energy-related businesses cost of sales



(79)



(99)



(344)



(357)

Operation and maintenance



(951)



(875)



(3,466)



(3,150)

Depreciation and amortization



(395)



(376)



(1,569)



(1,491)

Franchise fees and other taxes



(127)



(120)



(496)



(472)

Impairment losses



—



182



(43)



(1,122)

Gain on sale of assets



—



513



63



513

Other (expense) income, net



(26)



(134)



77



58

Interest income



23



19



87



85

Interest expense



(280)



(230)



(1,077)



(886)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings



499



959



1,734



714

Income tax (expense) benefit



(165)



(172)



(315)



49

Equity earnings



95



126



580



175

Income from continuing operations, net of income tax



429



913



1,999



938

Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax



71



51



363



188

Net income



500



964



2,362



1,126

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



(18)



(64)



(164)



(76)

Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends



(35)



(36)



(142)



(125)

Preferred dividends of subsidiary



—



—



(1)



(1)

Earnings attributable to common shares



$ 447



$ 864



$ 2,055



$ 924





















Basic earnings per common share (EPS):





































































Earnings



$ 1.57



$ 3.15



$ 7.40



$ 3.45

Weighted-average common shares outstanding



284,649



274,331



277,904



268,072























Diluted EPS:







































































Earnings



$ 1.55



$ 3.03



$ 7.29



$ 3.42

Weighted-average common shares outstanding



288,787



296,429



282,033



269,852





(1) Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for discontinued operations.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ENERGY ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO SEMPRA ENERGY GAAP EARNINGS (Unaudited)

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS exclude items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests) in 2019 and 2018 as follows:

Three months ended December 31, 2018:

$367 million gain on the sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets

gain on the sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets $126 million reduction in the impairment of certain non-utility natural gas storage assets in the southeast U.S. at Sempra LNG

reduction in the impairment of certain non-utility natural gas storage assets in the southeast U.S. at Sempra LNG $(60) million income tax expense in 2018 to adjust the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) provisional amounts recorded in 2017

Year ended December 31, 2019:

$45 million gain on the sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets

Associated with holding the South American businesses for sale:

$89 million income tax benefit from outside basis differences in our South American businesses primarily related to the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion from our decision in January 2019 to hold those businesses for sale and a change in the anticipated structure of the sale

income tax benefit from outside basis differences in our South American businesses primarily related to the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion from our decision in to hold those businesses for sale and a change in the anticipated structure of the sale $10 million income tax benefit to reduce a valuation allowance against certain net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards as a result of our decision to sell our South American businesses

Year ended December 31, 2018:

$367 million gain on the sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets

gain on the sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets $(22) million impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas)

impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) $(145) million other-than-temporary impairment of certain U.S. wind equity method investments at Sempra Renewables

other-than-temporary impairment of certain U.S. wind equity method investments at Sempra Renewables $(629) million impairment of certain non-utility natural gas storage assets at Sempra LNG

impairment of certain non-utility natural gas storage assets at Sempra LNG $(65) million impairment of RBS Sempra Commodities LLP (RBS Sempra Commodities) equity method investment at Parent and Other

impairment of RBS Sempra Commodities LLP (RBS Sempra Commodities) equity method investment at Parent and Other $(85) million income tax expense in 2018 to adjust the TCJA provisional amounts recorded in 2017

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings, Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding – Adjusted and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures (GAAP represents accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America). Because of the significance and/or nature of the excluded items, management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra Energy's business operations to prior and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles for historical periods these non-GAAP financial measures to Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings, Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding – GAAP and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (GAAP EPS), which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table A (Continued)





Pretax amount Income tax expense (benefit)(1)



Earnings



Pretax amount Income tax expense (benefit)(1) Non-controlling interests

Earnings

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2019

Three months ended December 31, 2018 Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings







$ 447









$ 864

Excluded items:









































Gain on sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets

$ —

$ —



—



$ (513)

$ 146

$ —

(367)

Reduction of impairment of non-utility natural gas storage assets

—

—



—



(183)

47

10

(126)

Impact from the TCJA

—

—



—



—

60

—

60

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings







$ 447









$ 431























Diluted EPS:



















Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings(2)







$ 447









$ 900

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – GAAP







288,787









296,429

Sempra Energy GAAP EPS







$ 1.55









$ 3.03























Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings for Adjusted EPS



















$ 431

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – Adjusted(2)



















276,230

Sempra Energy Adjusted EPS



















$ 1.56



























Year ended December 31, 2019







Year ended December 31, 2018 Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings







$ 2,055









$ 924

Excluded items:



















Gain on sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets

$ (61)

$ 16



(45)



$ (513)

$ 146

$ —

(367)

Associated with holding the South American businesses for sale:



























Change in indefinite reinvestment assertion of basis differences and structure of sale of discontinued operations

—

(89)



(89)



—

—

—

—

Reduction in tax valuation allowance against certain NOL carryforwards

—

(10)



(10)



—

—

—

—

Impacts associated with Aliso Canyon litigation

—

—



—



1

21

—

22

Impairment of U.S. wind equity method investments

—

—



—



200

(55)

—

145

Impairment of non-utility natural gas storage assets

—

—



—



1,117

(452)

(36)

629

Impairment of investment in RBS Sempra Commodities

—

—



—



65

—

—

65

Impact from the TCJA

—

—



—



—

85

—

85

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings







$ 1,911









$ 1,503























Diluted EPS:



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – GAAP







282,033









269,852

Sempra Energy GAAP EPS







$ 7.29









$ 3.42

Sempra Energy Adjusted EPS







$ 6.78









$ 5.57



















































(1) Except for adjustments that are solely income tax and tax related to outside basis differences, income taxes on pretax amounts were primarily calculated based on applicable statutory tax rates. (2) In the three months ended December 31, 2018, because the assumed conversion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock is dilutive for GAAP Earnings, the numerator used to calculate GAAP EPS includes an add-back of $36 million of mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends declared in that quarter. However, because the assumed conversion is antidilutive for the lower Adjusted Earnings, 20,199 mandatory convertible preferred stock shares are not included in the denominator used to calculate Adjusted EPS.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ENERGY 2020 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO SEMPRA ENERGY 2020 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE (Unaudited)

Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range of $6.70 to $7.50 excludes approximately $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion estimated after-tax gain on the sale of our South American businesses, net of approximately $1.2 billion of income tax expense, which was calculated primarily based on applicable statutory tax rates.

Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure. Because of the significance and/or nature of the excluded item, management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra Energy's business operations to prior and future periods. Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance should not be considered an alternative to Sempra Energy 2020 GAAP EPS Guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range to Sempra Energy 2020 GAAP EPS Guidance Range, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.







Full-Year 2020 Sempra Energy GAAP EPS Guidance Range



$ 12.78

to $ 14.26

Excluded item:









Estimated gain on sale of South American businesses



(6.08)



(6.76)

Sempra Energy Adjusted EPS Guidance Range



$ 6.70

to $ 7.50

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted (millions)







295



SEMPRA ENERGY Table B







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019

2018(1) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 108



$ 102

Restricted cash 31



35

Accounts receivable – trade, net 1,261



1,215

Accounts receivable – other, net 455



320

Due from unconsolidated affiliates 32



37

Income taxes receivable 112



60

Inventories 277



258

Regulatory assets 222



138

Greenhouse gas allowances 72



59

Assets held for sale —



713

Assets held for sale in discontinued operations 445



459

Other current assets 324



249

Total current assets 3,339



3,645









Other assets:





Restricted cash 3



21

Due from unconsolidated affiliates 742



644

Regulatory assets 1,930



1,589

Nuclear decommissioning trusts 1,082



974

Investment in Oncor Holdings 11,519



9,652

Other investments 2,103



2,320

Goodwill 1,602



1,602

Other intangible assets 213



224

Dedicated assets in support of certain benefit plans 488



416

Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs 339



461

Deferred income taxes 155



141

Greenhouse gas allowances 470



289

Right-of-use assets – operating leases 591



—

Wildfire fund 392



—

Assets held for sale in discontinued operations 3,513



3,259

Other long-term assets 732



962

Total other assets 25,874



22,554

Property, plant and equipment, net 36,452



34,439

Total assets $ 65,665



$ 60,638



(1) Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for discontinued operations.



SEMPRA ENERGY Table B (Continued)







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019

2018(1) LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 3,505



$ 2,024

Accounts payable – trade 1,234



1,160

Accounts payable – other 179



138

Due to unconsolidated affiliates 5



10

Dividends and interest payable 515



480

Accrued compensation and benefits 476



440

Regulatory liabilities 319



105

Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 1,526



1,644

Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs 9



160

Greenhouse gas obligations 72



59

Liabilities held for sale in discontinued operations 444



368

Other current liabilities 866



935

Total current liabilities 9,150



7,523









Long-term debt and finance leases 20,785



20,903









Deferred credits and other liabilities:





Due to unconsolidated affiliates 195



37

Pension and other postretirement benefit plan obligations, net of plan assets 1,067



1,143

Deferred income taxes 2,577



2,321

Deferred investment tax credits 21



24

Regulatory liabilities 3,741



4,016

Asset retirement obligations 2,923



2,786

Greenhouse gas obligations 301



131

Liabilities held for sale in discontinued operations 1,052



1,013

Deferred credits and other 2,048



1,493

Total deferred credits and other liabilities 13,925



12,964

Equity:





Sempra Energy shareholders' equity 19,929



17,138

Preferred stock of subsidiary 20



20

Other noncontrolling interests 1,856



2,090

Total equity 21,805



19,248

Total liabilities and equity $ 65,665



$ 60,638



(1) Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for discontinued operations.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table C







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS















Years ended December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019

2018(1) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 2,362



$ 1,126

Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax (363)



(188)

Income from continuing operations, net of income tax 1,999



938

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 1,259



1,878

Net change in other working capital components (207)



433

Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs 122



(43)

Wildfire fund, current and noncurrent (323)



—

Changes in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (152)



14

Net cash provided by continuing operations 2,698



3,220

Net cash provided by discontinued operations 390



296

Net cash provided by operating activities 3,088



3,516













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (3,708)



(3,544)

Expenditures for investments and acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (1,797)



(10,168)

Proceeds from sale of assets 899



1,580

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust assets (914)



(890)

Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning trust assets 914



890

Advances to unconsolidated affiliates (16)



(95)

Repayments of advances to unconsolidated affiliates 3



3

Intercompany activities with discontinued operations, net 8



(22)

Other 30



41

Net cash used in continuing operations (4,581)



(12,205)

Net cash used in discontinued operations (12)



(265)

Net cash used in investing activities (4,593)



(12,470)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Common dividends paid (993)



(877)

Preferred dividends paid (142)



(89)

Issuances of mandatory convertible preferred stock, net —



2,258

Issuances of common stock, net 1,830



2,272

Repurchases of common stock (26)



(21)

Issuances of debt (maturities greater than 90 days) 4,296



8,927

Payments on debt (maturities greater than 90 days) and finance leases (3,667)



(3,342)

Increase (decrease) in short-term debt, net 656



(84)

Advances from unconsolidated affiliates 155



—

Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interests, net 5



90

Purchases of noncontrolling interests (30)



(7)

Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests, net 98



(26)

Intercompany activities with discontinued operations, net (266)



(109)

Other (49)



(117)

Net cash provided by continuing operations 1,867



8,875

Net cash used in discontinued operations (392)



(25)

Net cash provided by financing activities 1,475



8,850









Effect of exchange rate changes in continuing operations —



(2)

Effect of exchange rate changes in discontinued operations 1



(12)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1



(14)









Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including discontinued operations (29)



(118)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including discontinued operations, January 1 246



364

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including discontinued operations, December 31 $ 217



$ 246



(1) Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for discontinued operations.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table D



















SEGMENT EARNINGS (LOSSES) AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INVESTMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS































Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, (Dollars in millions)





2019

2018(1)

2019

2018(1)





(unaudited)









Earnings (Losses) Attributable to Common Shares



















San Diego Gas & Electric





$ 185



$ 148



$ 767



$ 669

Southern California Gas





204



156



641



400

Sempra Texas Utilities





109



88



528



371

Sempra Mexico





39



76



253



237

Sempra Renewables





—



382



59



328

Sempra LNG





(19)



147



(6)



(617)

Parent and other





(132)



(174)



(515)



(620)

Discontinued operations





61



41



328



156

Total





$ 447



$ 864



$ 2,055



$ 924















































Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, (Dollars in millions)





2019

2018(1)

2019

2018(1)





(unaudited)









Capital Expenditures, Investments and Acquisitions



















San Diego Gas & Electric





$ 451



$ 348



$ 1,522



$ 1,542

Southern California Gas





420



411



1,439



1,538

Sempra Texas Utilities





347



179



1,685



9,457

Sempra Mexico





204



148



624



468

Sempra Renewables





—



10



2



56

Sempra LNG





39



104



222



306

Parent and other





5



(63)



11



345

Capital Expenditures, Investments and Acquisitions





$ 1,466



$ 1,137



$ 5,505



$ 13,712





(1) Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for discontinued operations.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table E

OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended or at

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 UTILITIES















SDG&E and SoCalGas















Gas sales (Bcf)(1)

103

93

374

337 Transportation (Bcf)(1)

149

134

573

581 Total deliveries (Bcf)(1)

252

227

947

918

















Total gas customer meters (thousands)









6,924

6,885

















SDG&E















Electric sales (millions of kWhs)(1)

3,601

3,643

14,397

15,125 Direct Access and Community Choice Aggregation (millions of kWhs)

909

947

3,549

3,628 Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)(1)

4,510

4,590

17,946

18,753

















Total electric customer meters (thousands)









1,471

1,459

















Oncor(2)















Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)

30,916

29,800

133,378

107,276 Total electric customer meters (thousands)









3,685

3,621

















Ecogas















Natural gas sales (Bcf)

1

—

3

7 Natural gas customer meters (thousands)









132

123



































ENERGY-RELATED BUSINESSES















Power generated and sold















Sempra Mexico















Termoeléctrica de Mexicali (TdM) (millions of kWhs)

1,011

1,152

3,873

4,074 Wind and solar (millions of kWhs)(3)

333

252

1,442

1,176



















(1) Includes intercompany sales. (2) Includes 100% of the electric deliveries and customer meters of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor), in which we hold an 80.25% interest through our March 2018 acquisition of our equity method investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC (Oncor Holdings). Total deliveries for the year ended December 31, 2018 only include volumes from the March 9, 2018 acquisition date. (3) Includes 50% of the total power generated and sold at the Energía Sierra Juárez wind power generation facility, in which Sempra Energy has a 50% ownership interest. Energía Sierra Juárez is not consolidated within Sempra Energy, and the related investment is accounted for under the equity method.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table F (Unaudited)

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT

Three months ended December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions)

SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Mexico

Sempra Renewables

Sempra LNG

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total Revenues

$ 1,259



$ 1,383



$ —



$ 317



$ —



$ 83



$ (99)





$ 2,943

Cost of sales and other expenses

(705)



(847)



—



(153)



—



(112)



51





(1,766)

Depreciation and amortization

(189)



(153)



—



(47)



—



(3)



(3)





(395)

Other (expense) income, net

(21)



(73)



—



70



—



—



(2)





(26)

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1)

344



310



—



187



—



(32)



(53)





756

Net interest (expense) income

(99)



(36)



—



(10)



—



(1)



(111)





(257)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(60)



(70)



—



(111)



—



9



67





(165)

Equity earnings (losses), net

—



—



109



(19)



—



5



—





95

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

—



—



—



(8)



—



—



—





(8)

Preferred dividends

—



—



—



—



—



—



(35)





(35)

Earnings (losses) from continuing operations

$ 185



$ 204



$ 109



$ 39



$ —



$ (19)



$ (132)





386

Earnings from discontinued operations































61

Earnings attributable to common shares































$ 447





































Three months ended December 31, 2018(2)

























(Dollars in millions)

SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Mexico

Sempra Renewables

Sempra LNG

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total Revenues

$ 1,163



$ 1,262



$ —



$ 348



$ 21



$ 142



$ (110)





$ 2,826

Cost of sales and other expenses

(737)



(882)



—



(175)



(26)



(122)



100





(1,842)

Depreciation and amortization

(179)



(142)



—



(44)



—



(2)



(9)





(376)

Write-off and reduction in impairment losses

—



—



—



—



—



183



(1)





182

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

—



1



—



(1)



513



—



—





513

Other (expense) income, net

(21)



(34)



—



(63)



1



—



(17)





(134)

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1)

226



205



—



65



509



201



(37)





1,169

Net interest (expense) income

(59)



(32)



—



(13)



2



10



(119)





(211)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(22)



(17)



—



41



(138)



(53)



17





(172)

Equity earnings (losses), net

—



—



88



38



1



(1)



—





126

Losses (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests

3



—



—



(55)



8



(10)



1





(53)

Preferred dividends

—



—



—



—



—



—



(36)





(36)

Earnings (losses) from continuing operations

$ 148



$ 156



$ 88



$ 76



$ 382



$ 147



$ (174)





823

Earnings from discontinued operations































41

Earnings attributable to common shares































$ 864







































(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations. (2) Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for discontinued operations.





SEMPRA ENERGY Table F (Unaudited)

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT

Year ended December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions)

SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Mexico

Sempra Renewables

Sempra LNG

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total Revenues

$ 4,925



$ 4,525



$ —



$ 1,375



$ 10



$ 410



$ (416)





$ 10,829

Cost of sales and other expenses

(2,846)



(2,930)



—



(649)



(20)



(462)



274





(6,633)

Depreciation and amortization

(760)



(602)



—



(183)



—



(10)



(14)





(1,569)

Impairment losses

(6)



(37)



—



—



—



—



—





(43)

Gain on sale of assets

—



—



—



—



61



—



2





63

Other income (expense), net

39



(55)



—



76



—



—



17





77

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1)

1,352



901



—



619



51



(62)



(137)





2,724

Net interest (expense) income

(407)



(139)



—



(41)



8



26



(437)





(990)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(171)



(120)



—



(227)



(4)



5



202





(315)

Equity earnings (losses), net

—



—



528



24



5



24



(1)





580

(Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7)



—



—



(122)



(1)



1



—





(129)

Preferred dividends

—



(1)



—



—



—



—



(142)





(143)

Earnings (losses) from continuing operations

$ 767



$ 641



$ 528



$ 253



$ 59



$ (6)



$ (515)





1,727

Earnings from discontinued operations













































328

Earnings attributable to common shares













































$ 2,055





































Year ended December 31, 2018(2)

























(Dollars in millions)

SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Mexico

Sempra Renewables

Sempra LNG

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total Revenues

$ 4,568



$ 3,962



$ —



$ 1,376



$ 124



$ 472



$ (400)





$ 10,102

Cost of sales and other expenses

(2,870)



(2,816)



—



(628)



(94)



(446)



309





(6,545)

Depreciation and amortization

(688)



(556)



—



(175)



(27)



(26)



(19)





(1,491)

Write-off and impairment losses

—



—



—



(4)



—



(1,117)



(1)





(1,122)

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

—



1



—



(1)



513



—



—





513

Other income (expense), net

56



15



—



1



1



—



(15)





58

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1)

1,066



606



—



569



517



(1,117)



(126)





1,515

Net interest (expense) income

(217)



(113)



—



(55)



(7)



28



(437)





(801)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(173)



(92)



—



(185)



(71)



435



135





49

Equity earnings (losses), net

—



—



371



40



(169)



—



(67)





175

(Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7)



—



—



(132)



58



37



—





(44)

Preferred dividends

—



(1)



—



—



—



—



(125)





(126)

Earnings (losses) from continuing operations

$ 669



$ 400



$ 371



$ 237



$ 328



$ (617)



$ (620)





768

Earnings from discontinued operations













































156

Earnings attributable to common shares













































$ 924







































(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations. (2) Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for discontinued operations.

