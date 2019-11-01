Sempra Energy Reports Strong Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $813 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, up from $274 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company's third-quarter 2019 earnings were $425 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, compared to $339 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2018.

"At Sempra Energy, we laid out a plan last year to increasingly focus on core markets where we can produce the best results for our stakeholders," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. "With our recently announced agreements to sell our South American businesses, it reflects our ongoing commitment to simplify our strategy. Our year-to-date financial results are a product of that more focused strategy, and the hard work and dedication of all of our employees."

Sempra Energy's earnings for the first nine months of 2019 were $1.61 billion, or $5.74 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $60 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted earnings for the first nine months of 2019 were $1.46 billion, or $5.23 per diluted share, compared with $1.07 billion, or $4.00 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2018.

These financial results reflect certain significant items, as described on an after-tax basis in the following table of GAAP earnings reconciled to adjusted earnings for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 and 2018.





























Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30

September 30



(Unaudited; Dollars, except EPS, and shares, in millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018(1)





















GAAP Earnings

$ 813

$ 274

$ 1,608

$ 60

























Retroactive Impact of 2019 GRC FD for First Half of 2019

(196)

-

-

-

























Gain on Sale of U.S. Wind Assets -

-

(45)

-

























Tax Impacts from Expected Sale of South American Businesses (192)

-

(99)(2)

-

























Impacts Associated with Aliso Canyon Litigation

-

-

-

22

























Impairment of U.S. Wind Equity Method Investments

-

-

-

145

























Impairment of Non-utility U.S. Natural Gas Storage Assets

-

-

-

755

























Impairment of Investment in RBS Sempra Commodities

-

65

-

65

























Impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

-

-

-

25

























Adjusted Earnings(3)

$ 425

$ 339

$ 1,464

$ 1,072















































Adjusted Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding(3)

283(4)

276

280

268(5)



Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Common Share(3)

$ 1.50

$ 1.23

$ 5.23

$ 4.00

























Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding

296

276

280

266



GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Common Share

$ 2.84(4)

$ 0.99

$ 5.74

$ 0.23





























1) Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for discontinued operations. 2) Includes $89 million income tax benefit due to change in indefinite reinvestment assertion of basis differences and structure of sale of discontinued operations, and $10 million to reduce a tax valuation allowance against certain net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards at Parent and Other. 3) Sempra Energy adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding are non-GAAP financial measures. See Table A for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and descriptions of the adjustments above. 4) In the three months ended September 30, 2019, because the assumed conversion of the series A preferred stock is dilutive for GAAP Earnings, the numerator used to calculate GAAP EPS includes an add-back of $26 million of series A preferred stock dividends declared in that quarter. However, because the assumed conversion is antidilutive for the lower adjusted earnings, 13,238 series A preferred stock shares are not included in the denominator used to calculate adjusted EPS. 5) In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the total weighted-average potentially dilutive stock options and restricted stock units of 736 and common shares sold forward of 945 were not included in the denominator used to calculate GAAP EPS due to the losses from continuing operations attributable to common shares, but have been added to the denominator used to calculate Adjusted EPS.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Sempra LNG

Sempra Energy is continuing to advance its liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects.

Sempra Energy announced in October that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui) reflecting the parties' preliminary agreement for Mitsui's participation in the Cameron LNG Phase 2 project, and a future expansion of the Energía Costa Azul (ECA) LNG project in Baja California, Mexico. The MOU is non-binding and contemplates the continued mutual support for the development of Cameron LNG Phase 2, including Mitsui's potential purchase of up to one-third of the available capacity of the project, as well as the potential offtake of approximately 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG and equity participation in a future expansion of ECA LNG.

In September, Sempra LNG also entered into a MOU with China Three Gorges Corporation regarding potential cooperation in supplying LNG to support demand growth in China, including the growth of natural gas power generation.

In August, the Cameron LNG liquefaction-export project in Hackberry, La., began commercial operations at Train 1 of the facility. The project, including Trains 2 and 3, is over 96% complete. Commissioning of Train 2 is underway, and the previously disclosed project timeline remains unchanged.

California Utilities

In September, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Co. received a final decision in the utilities' 2019 General Rate Case. The increased revenue requirements will enable the utilities to invest in critical energy infrastructure with a focus on enhancing safety and reliability for the communities they serve.

Texas Utilities

Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) has increased its five-year capital plan. The increase is related to growth seen in and around Oncor's service territory. The infrastructure investments will help to facilitate renewables integration in Texas, support growth in West Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and strengthen and expand the grid in Oncor's service territory for the benefit of Oncor's customers and the communities it serves. Oncor now plans to spend approximately $11.9 billion between 2020 and 2024.

Sempra Mexico

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova), Sempra Energy's Mexican subsidiary, continues to develop infrastructure that provides Mexico access to cleaner, more affordable and more reliable energy.

In August, IEnova reached constructive resolutions with the Federal Electricity Commission and the Mexican government on the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline and Guaymas-El Oro pipeline. Shortly thereafter, the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline, a joint venture with TC Energy Corporation, commenced commercial operations in September.

Announced Sale of South American Businesses

Sempra Energy recently announced two agreements that would conclude the company's planned sale of its South American businesses for combined proceeds of approximately $5.82 billion in cash, subject to adjustments and satisfaction of closing conditions. Both transactions, one to sell Sempra Energy's equity interests in its Peruvian businesses and the other to sell its equity interests in its Chilean businesses, are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE

On a GAAP basis, the company's earnings-per-common-share (EPS) guidance range for full-year 2019 is $6.50 to $7.00. Sempra Energy today raised its 2019 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $5.70 to $6.30 to a range of $6.00 to $6.50. The company also issued its full-year 2020 GAAP EPS guidance range of $12.78 to $14.26 and affirmed its full-year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.70 to $7.50.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP financial measures include Sempra Energy's adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 and 2018, adjusted diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2019 and the first nine months of 2018, and 2020 and 2019 adjusted EPS guidance. See Table A for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets reported in 2018, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to approximately 40 million consumers worldwide. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and sustainability, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index.

This press release contains statements that are not historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "contemplates," "assumes," "depends," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "target," "pursue," "outlook," "maintain," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, strategy, plans, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, initiatives, objectives or intentions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Factors, among others, that could cause our actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the greater degree and prevalence of wildfires in California in recent years and the risk that we may be found liable for damages regardless of fault, such as where inverse condemnation applies, and the risk that we may not be able to recover any such costs from insurance, the California wildfire fund or in rates from customers in California or otherwise; actions and the timing of actions, including decisions, investigations, new regulations and issuances of permits and other authorizations and renewal of franchises by the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), California Public Utilities Commission, U.S. Department of Energy, California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Public Utility Commission of Texas, states, cities and counties, and other regulatory and governmental bodies in the U.S. and other countries in which we operate; the success of business development efforts, construction projects, and major acquisitions, divestitures and internal structural changes, including risks in (i) obtaining or maintaining authorizations; (ii) completing construction projects on schedule and budget; (iii) obtaining the consent of partners; (iv) counterparties' financial ability or otherwise to fulfill contractual commitments; (v) winning competitively bid infrastructure projects; (vi) the ability to complete contemplated acquisitions and/or divestitures and the disruptions caused by such efforts; and (vii) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from any of these efforts once completed; the resolution of civil and criminal litigation, regulatory investigations and proceedings, and arbitrations; actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or those of our subsidiaries or to place those ratings on negative outlook and our ability to borrow at favorable interest rates; deviations from regulatory precedent or practice that result in a reallocation of benefits or burdens among shareholders and ratepayers; denial of approvals of proposed settlements; delays in, or denial of, regulatory agency authorizations to recover costs in rates from customers or regulatory agency approval for projects required to enhance safety and reliability; and moves to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; weather conditions, natural disasters, accidents, equipment failures, computer system outages, explosions, terrorist attacks and other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities and systems, cause the release of harmful materials, cause fires and subject us to third-party liability for property damage or personal injuries, fines and penalties, some of which may not be covered by insurance (including costs in excess of applicable policy limits), may be disputed by insurers or may otherwise not be recoverable through regulatory mechanisms or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of electric power and natural gas and natural gas storage capacity, including disruptions caused by failures in the transmission grid, limitations on the withdrawal or injection of natural gas from or into storage facilities, and equipment failures; risks posed by actions of third parties who control the operations of our investments; cybersecurity threats to the energy grid, storage and pipeline infrastructure, the information and systems used to operate our businesses, and the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers and employees; expropriation of assets, the failure to honor the terms of contracts by foreign governments and state-owned entities such as the CFE, and other property disputes; the impact at San Diego Gas & Electric Company on competitive customer rates and reliability of electric transmission and distribution systems due to the growth in distributed and local power generation and from possible departing retail load resulting from customers transferring to Direct Access and Community Choice Aggregation or other forms of distributed and local power generation and the potential risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets and contractual obligations; Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) ability to eliminate or reduce its quarterly dividends due to regulatory capital requirements and other regulatory and governance commitments, including the determination by a majority of Oncor's independent directors or a minority member director to retain such amounts to meet future requirements; changes in capital markets, energy markets and economic conditions, including the availability of credit; and volatility in foreign currency exchange, interest and inflation rates and commodity prices and our ability to effectively hedge the risk of such volatility; changes in foreign and domestic trade policies and laws, including border tariffs and revisions to or replacement of international trade agreements, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement, that may increase our costs or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; actions of activist shareholders, which could disrupt our operations by, among other things, requiring significant time by management and our board of directors; the impact of federal or state tax reform and our ability to mitigate adverse impacts; and other uncertainties, some of which may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra Energy has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on the company's website, www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forecasts or projections or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table A















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)

2019

2018(1)

2019

2018(1)

(unaudited)

REVENUES













Utilities $ 2,398



$ 2,102



$ 6,808



$ 6,112

Energy-related businesses 360



463



1,078



1,164

Total revenues 2,758





2,565





7,886



7,276

















EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME













Utilities:













Cost of natural gas (122)



(255)



(789)



(782)

Cost of electric fuel and purchased power (410)



(446)



(929)



(1,037)

Energy-related businesses cost of sales (94)



(119)



(265)



(258)

Operation and maintenance (845)



(792)



(2,515)



(2,275)

Depreciation and amortization (402)



(366)



(1,174)



(1,115)

Franchise fees and other taxes (127)



(131)



(369)



(352)

Impairment losses (43)



(4)



(43)



(1,304)

(Loss) gain on sale of assets (3)



—



63



—

Other (expense) income, net (7)



96



103



192

Interest income 22



19



64



66

Interest expense (279)



(222)



(797)



(656)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

and equity earnings 448





345





1,235





(245)

Income tax (expense) benefit (61)



(139)



(150)



221

Equity earnings 266



74



485



49

Income from continuing operations, net of income tax 653



280



1,570



25

Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax 256



54



292



137

Net income 909





334





1,862





162

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (60)



(24)



(146)



(12)

Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends (36)



(36)



(107)



(89)

Preferred dividends of subsidiary —



—



(1)



(1)

Earnings attributable to common shares $ 813





$ 274





$ 1,608





$ 60

















Basic earnings per common share:













Earnings attributable to common shares $ 2.93



$ 1.00



$ 5.83



$ 0.23

Weighted-average common shares outstanding 277,360



273,944



275,684



265,963

















Diluted earnings per common share:













Earnings attributable to common shares $ 2.84



$ 0.99



$ 5.74



$ 0.23

Weighted-average common shares outstanding 295,789



275,907



279,809



265,963























(1) Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for discontinued operations.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ENERGY ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO SEMPRA ENERGY GAAP EARNINGS (Unaudited)

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (Adjusted EPS) exclude items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests) in 2019 and 2018 as follows:

Three months ended September 30, 2019:

$196 million incremental revenue increases for the first six months of 2019 from the retroactive application of the final decision in the 2019 General Rate Case (GRC FD) at the California Utilities

Associated with holding the South American businesses for sale:

$192 million income tax benefit associated with outside basis differences in our South American businesses primarily related to a change in the anticipated structure of the sale of those businesses

Three months ended September 30, 2018:

$(65) million impairment of RBS Sempra Commodities LLP (RBS Sempra Commodities) equity method investment at Parent and other

Nine months ended September 30, 2019:

$45 million gain on the sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets

Associated with holding the South American businesses for sale:

$89 million income tax benefit from outside basis differences in our South American businesses primarily related to the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion from our decision in January 2019 to hold those businesses for sale and a change in the anticipated structure of the sale

income tax benefit from outside basis differences in our South American businesses primarily related to the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion from our decision in to hold those businesses for sale and a change in the anticipated structure of the sale $10 million income tax benefit to reduce a valuation allowance against certain net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards as a result of our decision to sell our South American businesses

Nine months ended September 30, 2018:

$(22) million impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas)

impacts associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) $(145) million other-than-temporary impairment of certain U.S. wind equity method investments at Sempra Renewables

other-than-temporary impairment of certain U.S. wind equity method investments at Sempra Renewables $(755) million impairment of certain non-utility natural gas storage assets at Sempra LNG

impairment of certain non-utility natural gas storage assets at Sempra LNG $(65) million impairment of RBS Sempra Commodities equity method investment

impairment of RBS Sempra Commodities equity method investment $(25) million income tax expense to adjust the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) provisional amounts

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings, Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding – Adjusted and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures (GAAP represents accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America). Because of the significance and/or nature of the excluded items, management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra Energy's business operations to prior and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles for historical periods these non-GAAP financial measures to Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings, Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding – GAAP and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (GAAP EPS), which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

































































Pretax

amount Income

tax

expense

(benefit)(1) Earnings

Pretax

amount Income

tax

expense

(benefit)(1) Non-

controlling

interests Earnings (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands) Three months ended

September 30, 2019

Three months ended

September 30, 2018 Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings



$ 813









$ 274

Excluded items:















SDG&E retroactive impact of 2019 GRC FD for first half of 2019 $ (92)

$ 26

(66)



$ —

$ —

$ —

—

SoCalGas retroactive impact of 2019 GRC FD for first half of 2019 (181)

51

(130)



—

—

—

—

Associated with holding the South American businesses for sale:















Change in indefinite reinvestment assertion of basis differences and structure of sale of discontinued operations —

(192)

(192)



—

—

—

—

Impairment of investment in RBS Sempra Commodities —

—

—



65

—

—

65

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings



$ 425









$ 339



















Diluted earnings per common share:















Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings(2)



$ 839









$ 274

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – GAAP



295,789









275,907

Sempra Energy GAAP EPS



$ 2.84









$ 0.99





















Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings for Adjusted EPS



$ 425









$ 339

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – Adjusted(2)



282,551









275,907

Sempra Energy Adjusted EPS



$ 1.50









$ 1.23























Nine months ended

September 30, 2019

Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings



$ 1,608









$ 60

Excluded items:















Gain on sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets $ (61)

$ 16

(45)



$ —

$ —

$ —

—

Associated with holding the South American businesses for sale:















Change in indefinite reinvestment assertion of basis differences and structure of sale of discontinued operations —

(89)

(89)



—

—

—

—

Reduction in tax valuation allowance against certain NOL carryforwards —

(10)

(10)



—

—

—

—

Impacts associated with Aliso Canyon litigation —

—

—



1

21

—

22

Impairment of U.S. wind equity method investments —

—

—



200

(55)

—

145

Impairment of non-utility natural gas storage assets —

—

—



1,300

(499)

(46)

755

Impairment of investment in RBS Sempra Commodities —

—

—



65

—

—

65

Impact from the TCJA —

—

—



—

25

—

25

Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings



$ 1,464









$ 1,072



















Diluted earnings per common share:















Sempra Energy GAAP Earnings





$ 1,608









$ 60

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – GAAP



279,809









265,963

Sempra Energy GAAP EPS



$ 5.74









$ 0.23





















Sempra Energy Adjusted Earnings for Adjusted EPS



$ 1,464









$ 1,072

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted – Adjusted(3)



279,809









267,644

Sempra Energy Adjusted EPS



$ 5.23









$ 4.00



























(1) Except for adjustments that are solely income tax and tax related to outside basis differences, income taxes on pretax amounts were primarily calculated based on applicable statutory tax rates. (2) In the three months ended September 30, 2019, because the assumed conversion of the series A preferred stock is dilutive for GAAP Earnings, the numerator used to calculate GAAP EPS includes an add-back of $26 million of series A preferred stock dividends declared in that quarter. However, because the assumed conversion is antidilutive for the lower Adjusted Earnings, 13,238 series A preferred stock shares are not included in the denominator used to calculate Adjusted EPS. (3) In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the total weighted-average potentially dilutive stock options and restricted stock units of 736 and common shares sold forward of 945 were not included in the denominator used to calculate GAAP EPS due to the losses from continuing operations attributable to common shares, but have been added to the denominator used to calculate Adjusted EPS.

SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ENERGY 2019 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO SEMPRA ENERGY 2019 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE (Unaudited)

Sempra Energy 2019 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range of $6.00 to $6.50 excludes items as follows:

$45 million gain on the sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets

Associated with holding the South American businesses for sale:

$89 million income tax benefit from outside basis differences in our South American businesses primarily related to the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion from our decision in January 2019 to hold those businesses for sale and a change in the anticipated structure of the sale

$10 million income tax benefit to reduce a valuation allowance against certain NOL carryforwards as a result of our decision to sell our South American businesses

Sempra Energy 2019 Adjusted EPS Guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure. Because of the significance and/or nature of the excluded items, management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra Energy's business operations to prior and future periods. Sempra Energy 2019 Adjusted EPS Guidance should not be considered an alternative to Sempra Energy 2019 GAAP EPS Guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles Sempra Energy 2019 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range to Sempra Energy 2019 GAAP EPS Guidance Range, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.











































Full-Year 2019 Sempra Energy GAAP EPS Guidance Range $ 6.50

to $ 7.00

Excluded items:







Gain on sale of certain Sempra Renewables assets (0.16)



(0.16)

Associated with holding the South American businesses for sale:









Change in indefinite reinvestment assertion of basis differences and structure of sale of discontinued operations (0.31)





(0.31)

Reduction in tax valuation allowance against certain NOL carryforwards (0.03)



(0.03)

Sempra Energy Adjusted EPS Guidance Range $ 6.00

to $ 6.50

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted (millions)



283



SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ENERGY 2020 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO SEMPRA ENERGY 2020 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE (Unaudited)

Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range of $6.70 to $7.50 excludes approximately $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion estimated after-tax gain on the sale of our South American businesses, net of approximately $1.2 billion of income tax expense, which was calculated primarily based on applicable statutory tax rates.

Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure. Because of the significance and/or nature of the excluded item, management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra Energy's business operations to prior and future periods. Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance should not be considered an alternative to Sempra Energy 2020 GAAP EPS Guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles Sempra Energy 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range to Sempra Energy 2020 GAAP EPS Guidance Range, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.











































Full-Year 2020 Sempra Energy GAAP EPS Guidance Range $ 12.78

to $ 14.26

Excluded item:





Estimated gain on sale of South American businesses (6.08)



(6.76)

Sempra Energy Adjusted EPS Guidance Range $ 6.70

to $ 7.50

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted (millions)



296



























SEMPRA ENERGY Table B







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(Dollars in millions) September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018(1)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 106



$ 102

Restricted cash 28



35

Accounts receivable, net 1,431



1,535

Dividends receivable from discontinued operations 422



—

Due from unconsolidated affiliates 40



37

Income taxes receivable 98



60

Inventories 270



258

Regulatory assets 183



138

Greenhouse gas allowances 59



59

Assets held for sale —



713

Assets held for sale in discontinued operations 720



459

Other 309



249

Total current assets 3,666



3,645









Other assets:





Restricted cash 3



21

Due from unconsolidated affiliates 712



644

Regulatory assets 1,942



1,589

Nuclear decommissioning trusts 1,049



974

Investment in Oncor Holdings 11,145



9,652

Other investments 2,076



2,320

Goodwill 1,602



1,602

Other intangible assets 216



224

Dedicated assets in support of certain benefit plans 439



416

Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs 354



461

Deferred income taxes 157



141

Greenhouse gas allowances 483



289

Right-of-use assets – operating leases 595



—

Wildfire fund 381



—

Assets held for sale in discontinued operations 3,395



3,259

Sundry 850



962

Total other assets 25,399



22,554

Property, plant and equipment, net 35,520



34,439

Total assets $ 64,585



$ 60,638







(1) Derived from audited financial statements, which have been retrospectively adjusted for discontinued operations.