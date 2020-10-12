Sempra Energy Supports Southwest Louisiana With Hurricane Delta Relief Funds

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Delta, Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today pledges $100,000 to assist communities in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas in recovering from back-to-back hurricanes. This builds on a $500,000 pledge by the Sempra Energy Foundation toward recovery efforts after Hurricane Laura struck the region in August.

"Hurricane Delta has multiplied the hardship on Gulf Coast communities, including families and small businesses still recovering from Hurricane Laura and suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lisa Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Sempra Energy. "We are committed to strengthening communities where Sempra Energy operates and know these funds will provide much-needed support, particularly to the resilient people of Southwest Louisiana."

Together with the previous pledge from the Sempra Energy Foundation and generous commitments from Sempra Energy partners, this additional pledge from Sempra Energy will help families and small businesses repair damage caused by flooding and sustained winds. Together, these commitments will help speed the recovery of property for those hit hard from back-to-back storms on top of an economic recession. Sempra Energy, the Sempra Energy Foundation and Sempra LNG will engage community partners and local government in the Gulf Coast to help identify areas of need and distribute the funds.

Over the last three years Sempra Energy, Sempra LNG and the Sempra Energy Foundation have committed more than $3.5 million to nonprofit organizations providing services in Texas and Louisiana.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

About the Sempra Energy Foundation

The Sempra Energy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation based in San Diego. The foundation was founded by Sempra Energy. The Sempra Energy Foundation is committed to making a difference through partnerships that produce sustainable and responsible change. Over time, the foundation has invested in communities where Sempra Energy employees live and work, responded to a wide range of natural disasters, and encouraged community collaboration.

SOURCE Sempra Energy

Related Links

https://www.sempra.com

