Sempra Energy To Report First-Quarter 2018 Earnings May 7

News provided by

Sempra Energy

09:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) plans to release its first-quarter 2018 earnings at 7 a.m. EDT, May 7.

Sempra Energy executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. EDT, May 7. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on the company's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link.

Prior to the conference call, a slide presentation detailing the earnings results also will be posted at 7 a.m. EDT, May 7, on Sempra Energy's website.

For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion on the company's website, or by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 1980202.

Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

[SRE-F]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-energy-to-report-first-quarter-2018-earnings-may-7-300634034.html

SOURCE Sempra Energy

Related Links

http://www.sempra.com

Also from this source

Apr 16, 2018, 16:14 ET Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For...

Apr 12, 2018, 18:50 ET Sempra Energy's IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Sempra Energy To Report First-Quarter 2018 Earnings May 7

News provided by

Sempra Energy

09:00 ET