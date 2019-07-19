Sempra Energy To Report Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Aug. 2

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) plans to release its second-quarter 2019 earnings at 7 a.m. ET, Aug. 2.

Sempra Energy executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Aug. 2. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on the company's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link.

Prior to the conference call, a slide presentation detailing the earnings results also will be posted at 7 a.m. ET, Aug. 2, on Sempra Energy's website.

For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 7726556 or it can be accessed on the company's website.

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With 2018 reported revenues of more than $11.6 billion, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees are focused on delivering energy with purpose to approximately 40 million consumers worldwide. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and social responsibility, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index.

