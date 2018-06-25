Sempra Energy To Webcast Analyst Conference June 28

The presentation slides will be posted to the investor section of Sempra Energy's website at 7 a.m. EDT, June 28. The live webcast of the conference will be available on the investor section of the company's website and a replay also will be available on the website within 24 hours after the conference.

Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. Sempra Energy is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

