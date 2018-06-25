Sempra Energy To Webcast Analyst Conference June 28

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The executive management team from Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) will provide an update on the company's business strategy and financial goals at 9:30 a.m. EDT, June 28, on a live webcast from the Sempra Energy analyst conference in New York. Executives also will discuss the company's priorities, plans for future growth, and focus on meeting the needs of customers and creating value for shareholders.
The presentation slides will be posted to the investor section of Sempra Energy's website at 7 a.m. EDT, June 28. The live webcast of the conference will be available on the investor section of the company's website and a replay also will be available on the website within 24 hours after the conference.
Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. Sempra Energy is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.
