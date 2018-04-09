Sempra Energy's IEnova Unit To Report First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25

Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on IEnova's website , by clicking on the appropriate audio link. For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, the teleconference will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion on the company's website, or by dialing 001-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 5288839#.

IEnova develops, builds and operates energy infrastructure in Mexico. As of the end of 2017, the company has invested approximately US$7.6 billion in operating assets and projects under construction in Mexico, making it one of the largest private energy companies in the country. IEnova is the first energy infrastructure company to be listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same as the California Utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-energys-ienova-unit-to-report-first-quarter-2018-earnings-april-25-300626752.html

SOURCE Sempra Energy

Related Links

http://www.sempra.com

