Sempra Energy's IEnova Unit To Report Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings July 24

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) Mexican subsidiary, Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) (BMV: IENOVA), plans to release its second-quarter 2019 earnings at 6 p.m. ET, July 24, in advance of a conference call with IEnova executives at 11 a.m. ET, July 25.

Briefing materials also will be posted by 6 p.m. ET, July 24, on IEnova's website, www.ienova.com.mx .

Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on IEnova's website , by clicking on the appropriate audio link. For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, the teleconference will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion on the company's website, or by dialing 001-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 1267648#.

IEnova develops, builds and operates energy infrastructure in Mexico. As of the end of 2018, the company has more than 1,000 employees and approximately $8.8 billion dollars in total assets, making it one of the largest private energy companies in the country. IEnova was the first energy infrastructure company to be listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With 2018 reported revenues of more than $11.6 billion, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees are focused on delivering energy with purpose to approximately 40 million consumers worldwide. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, and social responsibility, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

