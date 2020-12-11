Sempra Energy's Jeffrey W. Martin Named Chief Executive Of The Year At S&P Global Platts' Global Energy Awards

"These awards are a tremendous honor and really a credit to the strength and resiliency of our company and 18,000 employees who continued to execute on our strategic priorities despite the challenges we all faced this year," said Martin. "As our industry adapts to a unique set of challenges, we see an opportunity to distinguish our company by serving the changing needs and expectations of customers. That is why at Sempra we are focused on continuing to build a high-performing culture and investing in smart, new infrastructure right here in North America to provide greater access to cleaner forms of energy."

At its 22nd Annual Global Energy Awards, S&P Global Platts highlighted corporate and individual leadership and superior performance in 21 categories spanning the entire global energy complex. A record 300 nominations from 43 countries were received this year. This year's awards reflect the ongoing evolution of the industry and highlight technology, innovation and leadership, as well as an accelerated focus on the energy transition to a lower-carbon environment. Sempra was a finalist in six categories.

Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Martin Awarded for Visionary Leadership

Martin was named Chief Executive of the Year in part due to his strategic vision, strong leadership and sharp focus on advancing a purpose-driven culture at Sempra Energy. While presenting the award for Chief Executive of the Year, Martin Fraenkel, president of S&P Global Platts, said that this recognition shows "demonstrated clarity of vision, judgment and motivational skills that transform and empower organizations. Judges look for a leader like Jeff who is highly respected both by peers and competitors, admired and followed by employees, trusted by investors and welcomed by the community."

When Martin was appointed chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy in 2018, he laid out a strategic plan to realign the company's business activities around a bold new mission to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. To advance that mission, Martin and his team are credited with divesting non-core assets over the last two years, while recycling sales proceeds into new acquisitions and infrastructure investments in key growth markets – California, Texas, Mexico and LNG exports.

Sempra Energy is committed to advancing a leadership position in the global energy transition and meeting demand from customers who are seeking cleaner and more sustainable forms of energy. Martin discussed this approach in his keynote speech at the 2019 Platts Global Energy Outlook Forum in New York City: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1ru47wfadA.

Sempra Recognized with Deal of the Year Award

Sempra Energy's Deal of the Year recognition demonstrates the significance of accomplishing the sale of its South American businesses amid the backdrop of a global pandemic. For background and further details on the sales, view this press release: https://www.sempra.com/sempra-energy-advances-north-american-strategy

The global nature and scope of the South American transactions created complexities that required innovative solutions. Led by Sempra Energy's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Trevor Mihalik, the company's deal team and partners successfully completed the sale of the largest electric utility in Peru and the third-largest electric utility group in Chile, closing both international transactions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while coordinating teams in multiple jurisdictions around the world.

The completion of the sales of the South American businesses marked the conclusion of the company's overall, two-year capital rotation plan. Over the past two years, Sempra Energy has successfully repositioned its infrastructure portfolio around key contiguous growth markets and is committed to advancing its record five-year capital plan with a focus on improving the safety and reliability of its utility transmission and distribution investments in California and Texas.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

