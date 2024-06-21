Sempra Foundation to Support New Mexico Communities Impacted by Wildfires

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sempra Foundation, founded and solely funded by Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), today announced a charitable contribution to the American Red Cross to support the distribution of critical resources and services to those impacted by the South Fork and Salt fires in southern New Mexico.

"As part of its mission, the Sempra Foundation aims to improve community resilience in the face of increasing severe weather events," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, chair of the Sempra Foundation board of directors. "We are proud to support the Red Cross in delivering critical supplies to affected communities in New Mexico so they can recover and thrive."

The Foundation is pledging up to $50,000, which would help support the distribution of much-needed resources to those impacted by the fast-moving fires. Part of the Sempra Foundation's legacy includes responding to disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes and earthquakes.

"With its diverse culture, deep heritage and stunning landscapes, New Mexico is truly the land of enchantment," continued Alexander. "Our hearts go out to all the families and businesses that have been impacted."

The Red Cross and its partners have opened numerous shelters where affected people have access to meals, health services and relief supplies. Those interested in supporting relief efforts are encouraged to visit redcross.org.

About Sempra Foundation

Founded by Sempra in 2007, the Sempra Foundation has long been focused on investing its energy and resources into efforts that make a real difference for people when they need it most. It encourages community engagement among the more than 20,000 employees who work for Sempra and its operating companies by matching certain employee contributions of time and money to eligible 501(c)(3) charitable organizations employees choose to support.

