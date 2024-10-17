Sempra Infrastructure CEO Justin Bird Receives 'Energy Leader of the Year' Award

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Infrastructure CEO Justin Bird was honored as the Energy Leader of the Year during the Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards held last week in Houston. The awards event recognized the energy industry's innovation and thought leaders.

"I am honored and humbled to have been recognized amongst my peers for the prestigious Energy Leader of the Year Award," said Bird. "This honor is a recognition of the work of the broader Sempra Infrastructure team and the dedication of each of my colleagues toward advancing our mission to build North America's leading energy infrastructure company and to provide safe, sustainable and reliable access to cleaner energy."

"We are honored to present Justin Bird with the Energy Leader of the Year Award for his exceptional leadership in the development of energy infrastructure that enhances the energy transition while ensuring energy security for the United States and its allies across the globe," said John Royall, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Energy Information. "We received nearly 500 nominations this year, from which more than 180 finalists emerged. This is a record year for nominations, and a testament to the evolution in the technologies shaping the global oil and gas industry."

In addition to receiving the Energy Leader of the Year Award, Sempra Infrastructure also received the DE&I in Energy Award for the achievements of its Growing Responsibilities and Opportunities for Women (GROW) employee resource group.

Launched in 2020, Sempra Infrastructure's GROW initiative has more than 365 members and is focused on building women's leadership capacity through fostering belonging, development and networking opportunities for women throughout the organization.

"I am thrilled that our GROW initiative received recognition for its efforts in providing development opportunities at Sempra Infrastructure," said Tania Ortiz-Mena, president of Sempra Infrastructure and executive sponsor of GROW. "It is critical that companies proactively work to make training and access to leadership available to all employees in order to gain diverse input and reap the benefits of innovation, creativity and problem solving."

The Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards honor top performance in the industry, recognizing innovation and technological advancements across each market segment. Honorees received awards in 29 categories, encompassing the full breadth of the oil, gas and energy industries.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure, headquartered in Houston, is focused on delivering energy for a better world by developing, building and operating low carbon solutions, energy networks, and LNG infrastructure that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, Sempra Infrastructure is helping meet changing energy needs and creating access to renewable power and natural gas, while advancing carbon sequestration and clean hydrogen. The company is a recognized industry leader, having received the 2023 World Energy Transition Award at the World LNG Summit. Sempra Infrastructure is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SempraInfrastructure.com or connect with Sempra Infrastructure on social media @SempraInfra.

SOURCE Sempra Infrastructure