Sempra LNG & Midstream Selects Bechtel As EPC Contractor For Port Arthur LNG Export Facility

Bechtel, one of the world's most experienced liquefied natural gas (LNG) engineering and construction companies, will perform the engineering, execution planning and related activities necessary to prepare, negotiate and finalize a lump-sum EPC contract for the project in accordance with the planned development schedule.

"Port Arthur LNG is one of three major LNG export projects that are an important part of our growth platform," said Joseph A. Householder, president and chief operating officer of Sempra Energy. "Bechtel brings to our project outstanding management experience and commitment to safety we expect on all of our projects."

"We are confident Bechtel's construction and management team will help us achieve a world-class LNG export project at Port Arthur and meet the global demand for LNG," said Octavio M. Simoes, president of Sempra LNG & Midstream.

"We look forward to partnering with Sempra LNG & Midstream to successfully develop the Port Arthur LNG facility, from planning through project startup," said Darren Mort, general manager of Bechtel LNG. "We are honored that Sempra LNG & Midstream has entrusted us with the opportunity to play a key role in helping them deliver energy to customers across the globe."

The proposed Port Arthur liquefaction project is expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains to enable the long-term sale of approximately 11 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG; feed gas pre-treatment facilities; natural gas liquids and refrigerant storage; up to three LNG storage tanks; two marine berths and associated facilities.

Development of the Port Arthur liquefaction project is contingent upon obtaining customer commitments, completing the required commercial agreements (including a definitive EPC contract), securing all necessary permits and approvals, obtaining financing and incentives, reaching a final investment decision and other factors associated with the investment.

In addition to Port Arthur, Sempra LNG & Midstream developed a three-train, 14 Mtpa liquefaction facility at Cameron LNG in Hackberry, La., currently in construction, and has permitted a liquefaction facility at Energía Costa Azul in Baja California, Mexico. Completion of these projects is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

Bechtel is one of the most respected global engineering, construction, and project management companies. Together with our customers, we deliver landmark projects that create long-term progress and economic growth. Since 1898, we've completed more than 25,000 extraordinary projects across 160 countries on all seven continents. Our Oil, Gas & Chemicals business is a global leader in the development and delivery of LNG projects, having completed 12 large scale LNG trains in less than 4 years. Our company and our culture are built on more than a century of leadership and a relentless adherence to our values, the core of which are safety, quality, ethics, and integrity. These values are what we believe, what we expect, what we deliver, and what we live.

Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. Sempra Energy is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

