Sempra LNG Media Statement In Response To Hurricane Laura

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra LNG issued the following statement in response to Hurricane Laura:

Sempra LNG is pleased to report that all of our employees in the Gulf Coast are accounted for and safe, and the employees of Cameron LNG are confirmed safe as well. This is always our highest priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our impacted employees and the communities devastated by Hurricane Laura.

We are proud that the Sempra Energy Foundation immediately pledged $500,000 toward Hurricane Laura recovery and relief efforts in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, with the goal of enlisting partners and others in the energy industry across the region to raise an additional $1 million. We will actively work with local community leadership to help direct funds to reach those in need, as well as assist our neighbors in rebuilding these communities as we have in years past.

Teams have been able to conduct preliminary, visual inspections of Cameron LNG, the site of the proposed Port Arthur LNG project and our other infrastructure in the region. The initial evaluation indicates minimal flooding and no catastrophic wind damage. Thorough inspections are planned pending confirmation of sufficient site safety and security. The team at Cameron LNG is committed to the restoration of full operations as soon as safely practicable.

Sempra LNG, Cameron LNG, Port Arthur LNG and ECA LNG are not the same company as San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra LNG, Cameron LNG, Port Arthur LNG and ECA LNG are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

