Sempra Named Among Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies'

News provided by

Sempra

07 Dec, 2023, 16:13 ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for 2024, earning this distinction for the fifth consecutive year.

The annual list ranks companies based on their commitment to corporate responsibility, specifically on efforts related to environment, social and corporate governance. Sempra has been included since the list's inception. This year, Sempra received high marks for its performance in social criteria.

"Sempra's responsible business practices are key to advancing our mission to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer for Sempra. "This recognition is a reflection of our high-performance culture and the way in which our 20,000 employees have embraced our shared values – do the right thing, champion people and shape the future – to help deliver long-term value to our shareholders and other stakeholders."

Newsweek's recognition of Sempra as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" is based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from the company's Corporate Sustainability Report and an independent survey that asked U.S. citizens about their perception of Sempra's commitment to corporate social responsibility. Details of Sempra's approach to responsible stakeholder engagement and corporate governance can be found in the company's most recent Corporate Sustainability Report, which is available here.

In addition to being recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list, Sempra has been named to the CPA-Zicklin Index, FTSE4Good Index, Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired, JUST 100 and Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity, among others.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. In 2022, Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

SOURCE Sempra

News Releases in Similar Topics

