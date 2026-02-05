Sempra Ranks Again Among Fortune's Most Admired

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has once again been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, marking the 16th consecutive year the company has been recognized as a global leader with a strong corporate reputation.

"Earning a place on the World's Most Admired Companies list is meaningful recognition of our team's commitment to excellence," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "We are proud of the consistent strides we have made in investing in leadership and workforce development, which are central to our mission of building America's leading utility growth business. Today, Sempra is a great place to work, grow and help shape the future."

Fortune's annual list is developed in partnership with Korn Ferry, surveying executives, directors and analysts who evaluate companies within their industries on nine key attributes, including innovation, quality of management, social responsibility and ability to attract and retain talent.

This recognition adds to a series of recent honors highlighting Sempra's strong culture, operational excellence and position as an industry leader. In recent weeks, the company has been named to The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250, Forbes' America's Best Employers for Company Culture and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

