Sempra’s Jeffrey W. Martin Receives Lifetime Achievement Recognition at Platts Global Energy Awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced the company's chairman and CEO Jeffrey W. Martin received the lifetime achievement award from S&P Global Commodity Insights at this year's Platts Global Energy Awards. The prestigious award recognizes Martin's lasting contributions and influence in the global energy industry as well as his vision and leadership during his career at Sempra.

"Being an exemplary leader in the current energy environment is no small feat," said Dave Ernsberger, co-president of S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Success will go to those organizations that develop new solutions, insight and information that align financial incentives that advance decarbonization objectives that markets, governments and consumers demand. Jeff has clearly transformed Sempra into a market leader, while having a positive global impact on our industry."

"As chairman and CEO, Jeff has been successful in launching a new corporate strategy that more than doubled the value of the company, while growing Sempra into an industry leader," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, Sempra's senior vice president of corporate affairs. "Sempra now serves more Americans with their basic energy needs than any other utility holding company and is consistently recognized for sustainable business practices and a commitment to innovation and new technologies."

Jeffrey W. Martin's Leadership Achievements

Martin has served as chairman and CEO of Sempra since early in 2018 and previously held various leadership roles across Sempra companies. During his tenure, he has led the organization in its mission to become North America's premier energy infrastructure company, while delivering long-term value to shareholders and other stakeholders.

Sempra has focused its strategy on the transmission and distribution portion of the energy value chain and pursued growth in key economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company has successfully executed on approximately $30 billion in transactions since 2017, while recycling capital into higher growth segments within the business, strengthening the company's balance sheet and producing strong financial returns to shareholders. Martin's visionary leadership has been instrumental in guiding Sempra's mission and executing its strategic initiatives, while ensuring the company's growth and continued success over this period.

By positioning the company's portfolio around key trends such as electrification, decarbonization and energy security, Sempra has become a market leader within the utility industry and improved its expected growth prospects through 2030.

Moreover, "Jeff's most significant contribution has been in advancing a culture of high performance within Sempra where more than 20,000 employees are aligned around our mission and ideal of service to others, particularly by improving community safety and the affordability of services to customers," Alexander said.

Hundreds of energy executives and representatives attended the S&P Global Commodity Insights' 26th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards gala in New York City on Dec. 12. Often described as the 'Oscars of the energy industry,' the awards program recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance in the energy sector. Emceed by CNBC reporter Kristina Partsinevelos, winners were selected from each corresponding group of finalists by the Global Energy Awards' independent panel of judges and live streamed at the event.

Sempra was also recognized as finalists in two additional award categories: Energy Transition Award – LNG; and Rising Star Individual Award for Emily Shults, senior vice president and chief business officer – low carbon solutions for Sempra Infrastructure.

