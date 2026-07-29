Sempre Health Launches Generics, Extending Its Adherence Platform to a Member's Full Chronic Disease Regimen

Building on three years of generic adherence experience, Sempre brings its proven engagement model to the full medication portfolio of members already enrolled through their branded therapy

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempre Health, a leading medication adherence company, today announced an expansion of its platform to include generics, bringing full-regimen adherence support to members already enrolled in Sempre through their branded medications.

The expansion to include generics extends Sempre's engagement model, including SMS-based refill reminders, adherence prompts, and trusted plan-backed outreach, across a member's broader chronic disease regimen. Members enrolled in Sempre for their eligible branded medications, from GLP-1s, SGLT2s, and insulins to other chronic disease therapies, are automatically supported on their chronic disease generics, including statins, beta blockers, ACE inhibitors, and ARBs. There is no separate sign-up.

Unlike standalone generic engagement programs, the program works alongside a member's primary insurance and extends the health plan-backed relationship that has driven Sempre's adherence outcomes on branded therapy. The same trusted channel that helps members stay on their chronic disease brand drug now reaches them across the rest of their regimen.

Sempre's data shows that proactive, SMS-based engagement alone drives more than two additional fills per member over a twelve-month period, a meaningful adherence lift in populations historically underserved by adherence solutions. Better adherence means better outcomes. A prior three-year Sempre initiative that paired engagement with funded generic discounts delivered a 20% increase in adherence among enrolled members, demonstrating the upside available when plans invest in full-regimen support.

Research from Prime Therapeutics reinforces the importance of adherence to chronic condition generics, showing across more than 16 million commercially insured members that those who moved from nonadherent to adherent had statistically significant reductions in downstream medical care needs across 6 of 7 chronic disease drug categories studied. Sempre's expansion to generics is designed to help plans close that adherence gap at scale.

The expansion is available to health plans that participate in an enhanced partnership model with Sempre. UPMC Health Plan has pursued a co-engagement partnership with Sempre since 2021, doubling enrollment rates to over 40%.

"When we began reaching out directly to eligible members through our care management teams, enrollment rates more than doubled. The plan-patient relationship closes a gap that savings alone cannot. Members act when the outreach comes from someone they already trust, and that trust translates directly into better adherence outcomes," said Christina Barrington, Pharm. D., SVP Chief Pharmacy Officer, UPMC Health Plan.

"The financial alignment between a plan and its members' long-term health creates a depth of engagement that drives real behavior change at scale. Three years of generics programs validated that thesis," said Anurati Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO, Sempre Health. "Our generics expansion completes the model: members now get Sempre's support across their full chronic disease regimen, branded and generic, automatically, from the moment they enroll."

Sempre Health is building toward a future where adherence support reaches every member across every chronic disease medication they rely on. The platform serves over 19 payer and Pharmacy Benefit Manager partners covering approximately 60% of commercially insured lives in the United States. Sempre's expansion into generics marks the next step in extending that model across the full chronic disease regimen.

About Sempre Health

Sempre Health is a digital health technology company dedicated to solving the medication affordability crisis by making essential prescriptions immediately accessible and affordable for millions of patients. Sempre utilizes behavior-based pricing and a proprietary platform to deliver real-time, dynamic discounts directly to members at the point of fill. By successfully aligning incentives across PBMs, health plans, life sciences companies, and patients, Sempre drives significant savings, satisfaction, and adherence. Learn more at www.semprehealth.com.

Media Contact: Liv Pickett

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Mobile: 518-944-7537

SOURCE Sempre Health