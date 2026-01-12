Sempre Health Honored by Modern Healthcare for Delivering Critical Intervention in the Medication Affordability Crisis

CEO Anurati Mathur highlights the need for comprehensive, ecosystem-aligned solutions to combat prescription drug cost barriers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempre Health, the leading digital health technology company transforming prescription drug affordability, today announced it has won the prestigious Modern Healthcare's 2025 Best in Business Award in the Pharmacy Category. The award serves as a powerful validation of the market's necessary shift: moving beyond incremental improvements to demanding essential, immediate solutions that function as critical interventions against the U.S. medication affordability crisis.

"The affordability crisis is not a future threat; it is an immediate, daily reality for millions of patients that drives non-adherence and poor health outcomes. We are deeply honored by Modern Healthcare's recognition of Sempre Health's proven, essential technology that provides patients with immediate financial relief. We are proud to be recognized as a critical force ensuring every patient can afford the life-saving medication they need."

Sempre's Proven Affordability Impact

Sempre Health's award-winning solution is recognized for its measurable impact in making medications affordable for patients and generating value for partners. The company's technology-enabled approach addresses the core problem of patient out-of-pocket costs:

Meaningful Savings: Sempre reduces patients' out-of-pocket costs by 45-65% on average over 12 months.

Outperforms Copay Cards: Sempre drives a 15-25% lift in adherence, generating 4+ incremental fills, compared to just one with traditional affordability programs.

Best-in-Class Patient Experience: Sempre earns a 95 patient satisfaction score (Net Promoter Score), underscoring the model's ability to reduce financial stress and expand access.

Proven at Scale: Sempre reaches 125+ million eligible commercially insured lives across the U.S.

An Honor from Modern Healthcare

The Modern Healthcare Best in Business program celebrates those who drive innovation, efficiency, and excellence across the healthcare industry. The pharmacy category recognizes excellence across the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem. The entire list of winners can be found in the Jan. 12, 2026 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/best-in-business-2025 .

"We are proud to honor this year's recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity and excellence that help move healthcare forward. Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible… Congratulations to this year's honorees for their exceptional achievements and lasting contributions."

