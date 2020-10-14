SEMrush and Yoast Announce Integration Partnership

The integration partnership begins with the release of an updated version of Yoast's search engine optimization (SEO) plugin for WordPress, a popular content management system (CMS) that powers over 35% of all sites on the internet. Yoast SEO will now feature tight integration with SEMrush's extensive keyword database and SEO products, offering Yoast users smart, SEO-focused keyword suggestions and data within the CMS post editor, helping content creators to enhance their search engine indexability and drive the right traffic to their site at the right time.

SEMrush Chief Strategy Officer Eugene Levin commented, "At a time when all businesses are becoming even more reliant on their digital strategy to thrive and survive, it is hard to overstate the significance of this partnership between SEMrush and Yoast, two highly regarded names in SEO. We are thrilled to announce the seamless integration of one of the largest keyword databases on the market with Yoast's unrivalled reach into WordPress-powered sites. As many of SEMrush clients run websites with WordPress, this partnership is an important one for our customers. We look forward to cooperating further with Yoast to help as many people as possible become the best digital marketers they can be."

Yoast founder and Chief Product Officer Joost de Valk added, "As more and more people get online, we see that these people need help with keyword research. Previously we could not give our customers information regarding how people search, specifically which related searches there are for important search terms. Our integration with SEMrush not only makes this possible, it shows it right when and where you need it. I look forward to building out this feature to help people write better content, faster."

In order to benefit from the new features in the Yoast SEO WordPress plugin, users will need to have either a free or premium SEMrush account. The full set of SEMrush features available in Yoast SEO helps Yoast customers:

Get related keywords that are similar to a user's query

Get useful metrics for every keyword

Uncover new keyword ideas for the content

About SEMrush

SEMrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses to run SEO, PPC, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Trusted by more than 6 million users, SEMrush offers insights and solutions for companies in any industry to build, manage, and measure campaigns across all marketing channels. Information about SEMrush's future products and product plans is included for information purposes only and is not a binding commitment. The development, release, and timing of any SEMrush products, features or functionality remains at the sole discretion of SEMrush and is subject to change.

About Yoast

Yoast helps users to get the most out of their website. As Yoast SEO is the number one WordPress SEO plugin in the world, with more than 11 million installs and a 4.9/5 star rating on WordPress.org, it helps people create and get better results from their sites. Yoast offers plugins that make optimizing websites as easy as pie. In addition, Yoast has free and premium online courses in its Yoast SEO Academy that give people the skills and the knowledge needed to start improving their site.

