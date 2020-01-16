SEMrush Delivers Double-digit User Base Growth and Successful Entrance Into Emerging Markets

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMrush, the leading competitive intelligence and digital marketing SaaS platform trusted by more than 25% of Fortune 500 companies, today announces that it has closed 2019 on a high note with record user growth, successful rollout of new key products, important geographic expansion and key additions to its executive leadership team.

After successfully raising $40 million in funding from Greycroft, e.ventures, Siguler Guff and other investors at the end of 2018, SEMrush began 2019 in a strong position, focused on R&D and expansion initiatives to support the growth of its user base and gain traction in new markets.

KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS OF 2019

Rapid growth and high retention rates of our user base support stable revenue and profitability trends

In 2019, our user base grew by 43% year-on-year to over 4.5 million users.

As a result, SEMrush now works with more than 25% of Fortune 500 companies and seven of the top ten AdWords advertisers.

We expanded our reach into Asia by entering the Japanese, Chinese and South Korean markets. As we gain a foothold through local integration and partnerships, these countries have the potential to contribute meaningful growth to our user base.

Our keyword database grew more than 80% year-on-year and now features over 17 billion keywords and over 22 trillion backlinks.

In October, we held the world's first 24-hour around-the-world conference Global Marketing Day, with 48 livestreamed sessions from Sydney , London , New York and San Francisco . The innovative event garnered over 55,000 participants from 175 countries and over 130 experts sharing their insights and opinion.

Exciting product rollouts attract new users and increase revenue and engagement from existing users

Sellerly is our new tool for increasing conversions of Amazon product pages by split testing the main elements that affect sales.

is our new tool for increasing conversions of Amazon product pages by split testing the main elements that affect sales. Market Explorer is an advanced tool to gain actionable insights for audience targeting and industry benchmarking.

is an advanced tool to gain actionable insights for audience targeting and industry benchmarking. Oppty is our promising new conversion tool for sales reps and business development to generate qualified leads based on target location and business type, as well as SEMrush's proprietary data about the client's current digital marketing situation.

is our promising new conversion tool for sales reps and business development to generate qualified leads based on target location and business type, as well as SEMrush's proprietary data about the client's current digital marketing situation. Content Marketplace is where SEMrush customers can connect with professional authors and copywriters to order custom-tailored and SEO-optimized content.

is where SEMrush customers can connect with professional authors and copywriters to order custom-tailored and SEO-optimized content. Log File Analyzer is our new technical SEO tool that analyzes access logs and presents a detailed report on how GoogleBot crawls a given website.

SEMrush executive leadership team expanded with several strategic appointments

In July 2019 , Evgeny Fetisov joined SEMrush as Chief Financial Officer. Evgeny brings a wealth of experience in finance and strategy from his previous roles as CFO at Luxoft and Moscow Exchange.

, joined SEMrush as Chief Financial Officer. Evgeny brings a wealth of experience in finance and strategy from his previous roles as CFO at Luxoft and Moscow Exchange. Maxim Roslyakov was appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing in September 2019 , bringing to the job over 10 years of experience in digital marketing and e-commerce.

Industry recognition across the globe

SEMrush won the award for Best Digital Tool or Software at the Interactive Marketing Awards 2019 in Florida .

. Best SEO Software Suite at USA Search Awards 2019 in Las Vegas .

Search Awards 2019 in . For the second time, SEMrush was recognized as the Best SEO Software Suite at the European Search Awards 2019.

At the MENA Search Awards ceremony in Dubai this September, SEMrush was awarded for Best Use of PR in a Search Campaign.

this September, SEMrush was awarded for Best Use of PR in a Search Campaign. SEMrush took the top awards for Best SEO Software Suite and Best Search Software Tool at the UK Search Awards 2019.

Oleg Shchegolev, CEO and co-founder of SEMrush commented:

"This has been another year of tremendous growth for both SEMrush and our users. The amount of online content is growing exponentially every year, but consumers' attention spans are not. This means the competition for eyeballs and traffic is intensifying by the minute and the cutting-edge tools that SEMrush offers are more relevant than ever.

"SEMrush's evolution from a must-have single product to an entire ecosystem of vital digital marketing tools became a reality in 2019 with the successful rollout of new products such as Sellerly, Market Explorer, Oppty, Marketplace and more. Additionally, we have listened to our customers and significantly expanded our traffic analytics functionality and local SEO integration. I could not be prouder of what our team has achieved in 2019 and the momentum we have going into 2020."

About SEMrush

SEMrush is a leading SaaS company providing a platform of end-to-end digital marketing and SEM solutions to over 4.5 million customers in more than 150 countries. SEMrush's platform and innovative digital marketing tools are trusted by leading brands, including Vodafone, Booking.com, eBay, HP, and BNP Paribas, as well as 25% of Fortune 500 companies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

