SEMrush Launches a New Product for Amazon Sellers - 'Sellerly'

BOSTON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMrush's main product is a platform that helps marketers improve their websites' online visibility in popular search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo. A year ago, SEMrush raised $40 million with the intent to expand beyond U.S.-based search engines and onto platforms owned by Amazon.com. Now SEMrush has released a new product called Sellerly for Amazon sellers.

"We've been working on Sellerly for six months and I am really excited to say that Sellerly is now available to any Amazon seller and that this product is completely free," said Mr. Eugene Levin, SEMrush Chief Strategy Officer.

Sellerly allows users to run a split test of different product detail pages to see which of the options gets the most views and better conversions. Split testing is a simple way for Amazon sellers to make data-based decisions when it comes to a product's parameters.

Mr. Eugene Levin added: "It's good when you have business sense and when you have the experience to rely on; however, in today's digital environment, in which search optimization algorithms are changing so quickly, it's better to refer to data when it comes to even small business decisions, because doing so can, in turn, drive huge returns."

SEMrush is appreciated by its users for the huge community it has built for them and around them. This networking helps SEMrush suggest products and tools that are of great interest to both its current and potential customers.

"By introducing Sellerly as a seller's buddy in Amazon marketing, we hope to improve hundreds of existing Amazon sellers' strategies. Sellerly split testing is only the first step here. We've already started to build a community around the new product, which is very important to us. We believe that by combining feedback from users with our leading technology and 10 years of SEO software experience, we will be able to build something truly exceptional for Amazon sellers," concluded Eugene.

For more details on Sellerly, a newly released product for Amazon sellers, please refer to sellerly.com

About SEMrush:

SEMrush is an online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform that ensures businesses get measurable results from online marketing. Trusted by more than 3,000,000 marketing professionals, SEMrush offers insights and solutions for companies in any industry to build, manage, and measure campaigns across all marketing channels. With 30 tools for search, content, social media and market research within the platform, data for more than 140 countries, and seamless integration with Google and task management platforms, SEMrush is now a must-have solution for all companies who are serious about online visibility.

Media Contact:

Valeria Voitsekhovskaia

PR manager

0465926756

v.voitsekhovskaia@semrush.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

SEMrush

Sellerly

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgkHIyI1ynA

SOURCE SEMrush