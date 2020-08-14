SEMrush Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies List

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMrush, the leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine in its annual 5000 fastest growing companies list. SEMrush placed 1412th on the list and 190th among software companies, according to revenue growth over the three-year period between 2016 and 2019.

Oleg Shchegelov, co-founder and CEO of SEMrush, commented, "We are absolutely thrilled to be included in Inc.'s rating of the fastest growing companies in America. The explosive growth that SEMrush has experienced over the past few years has been fueled by the passion of our whole team, as well as the shared success with our customers. What excites me even more than this wonderful achievement is the fact that we are just getting started and we have so much more planned for the coming years."

Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk added: "The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business. From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The magazine's list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, includes innovative businesses from a range of industries such as information technology, financial services, retail, telecommunications, health care, transportation, energy, manufacturing, as well as media and entertainment. Companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia have all been featured by Inc. 5000 in the past.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

About SEMrush

SEMrush is an online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform that ensures businesses get measurable results from online marketing. Trusted by more than 6,000,000 marketing professionals, SEMrush offers insights and solutions for companies in any industry to build, manage, and measure campaigns across all marketing channels.

