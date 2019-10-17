SEMrush to Host World's First Ever Online 24-Hour Marketing Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMrush, an online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform, will host its first 24-hour online marketing conference, Global Marketing Day on October 30, 2019.

The first-of-its-kind conference will bring together the brightest minds from top brands like Google, Walt Disney, Condé Nast, BBC, Canon, UNICEF and Vodafone to share the latest marketing insights across a diverse range of topics. The 24-hour live stream invites marketing professionals across different practices and timezones to be a part of an innovative approach to online education.

"As a business that's been submerged in the ever-changing world of marketing for more than a decade, we're determined to remain a known authority on the latest marketing trends," said Oleg Shchegolev, co-founder and CEO at SEMrush. "Global Marketing Day allows us to drive the marketing industry forward by giving marketers across the globe a unique opportunity to learn new and relevant knowledge from successful industry professionals that specialize in many different practices."

Global Marketing Day will allow marketing professionals to gather a year's worth of knowledge in just 24 hours. Instead of traveling to various conferences throughout the year that focus on only one sector of marketing, the conference brings together bright minds from top brands to share knowledge in a way that's innovative and accessible.

Global Marketing Day will stream live from four different cities: San Francisco, New York City, Sydney and London. Sessions will vary across practices including content marketing, search engine optimization and global marketing trends, social media, advertising and more. Speakers will lead sessions from centralized locations in each respective city.

Key speaking sessions from each city include:

The Power of Influence: Beyond the Social Media Hype and Driving Business with Amish Gandhi, VP of Influencer Marketing & Communications at SAP, in San Francisco .

How Machine Learning Enables Marketing Magic with Jonathan Pelosi , Head of Sales, Mobile Apps, at Google, in New York City .

How to Optimize Each Content Element for SEO? with Lyndon Barnett , Senior Digital Content and SEO Manager at Canon, in Sydney .

Maximizing for Social Media: How to Repurpose Your Content for Multiple Platforms with Cristy Garratt , Head of Digital Video and Social Media at CNBC, in London.

Registration for the event is free as the primary mission is to promote educational content. Everyone interested can register here. For more information and the event's full agenda visit www.globalmarketingday.com.

About SEMrush

SEMrush is an online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform that ensures businesses get measurable results from online marketing. Trusted by more than 4,000,000 marketing professionals, SEMrush offers insights and solutions for companies in any industry to build, manage, and measure campaigns across all marketing channels. With over 30 tools for search, content, social media and market research in the platform, data for more than 140 countries, seamless integration with Google and task management platforms, SEMrush is now a must-have solution for all companies who are serious about online.

