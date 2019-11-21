SEMrush to Organize the Biggest Marketing Show in India

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMrush - A leading online visibility management platform will host the biggest marketing show in India on 5th December 2019 in Bengaluru at - Sheraton Grande Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center. SEMrush Marketing Show will entail 40 renowned speakers from top international companies that will include Microsoft, Uber, Uber Eats, TCS, Indigo, Nykaa, and OLX. The conference will gather around thousands of participants and offer best content in Growth, SEO and Online Ads.

At the conference, the participants will be able to attend the advanced workshops on Ads and Analytics that will be conducted by experts from renowned companies such as Google and LinkedIn. This conference promises a day full of actionable learning, unlimited inspiration and productive networking for the marketers and strategists. Additionally, Purna Virji Senior Manager of Global Engagement Microsoft; Luis Rodriguez, SEO & Web Lead Latam Uber & Uber Eats; Vargab Bakshi International Partnerships Lead at Shopify, and many others will be amongst the keynote speakers to watch out for.

Mr. Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush commented, "It is a remarkable platform for creative minds to come together and share the ingenious ideas, insights and practices in digital marketing domain. Through the panels and discussions, the event will shed light on the new-age brand marketing techniques and influence marketing professionals to learn all about the industry. The event is an endeavor towards establishing a comprehension of the best methods and mechanics of marketing and SEO management. It is a great example of event driving Digital India initiative." According to SEMrush data, global searches for some Indian startups in abroad grew up by 1000% in the last three years. 'Digital marketing' is 140% higher in demand in India now than it was in 2016.

More featured speakers:

Vargab Bakshi Shopify

Deepa Kedoor, Linkedin

Aleyda Solis , Orainti

, Orainti Benu Agarwal , founder at Milestone

, founder at Milestone Lukasz Zelezny , international award-winning SEO expert

, international award-winning SEO expert Neena Dasgupta , Zirca

, Zirca Craig Campbell, international award-winning SEO expert

Lisa Raehsler , International SEM&PPC expert

, International SEM&PPC expert Ridhi Adlakha , Tata Consultancy Services

, Tata Consultancy Services Amy Bishop , Cultivating

, Cultivating Michel Morgan , Clix Marketing

, Clix Marketing Charmis Pala , Cleartrip

, Cleartrip Hitesh Malhora, Nykaa

Almitra Kamik, CleverTap

Shahina Meru , Merkle

, Merkle Anshuman Kumar , Intuit

, Intuit Sandeep Singh , Spotlight (ex. Bira 91)

The registration is open and available at: https://semrushconf.in/

