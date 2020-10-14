Semsee Adds AmTrust To Its Quoting Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semsee, the leading automated small commercial quoting solution for agents, has added AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. ("AmTrust"), a leader in insurance solutions for small commercial business and specialty risk, to its quoting platform. Using Semsee, agencies can now quote workers' compensation insurance, entering client information once and receiving multiple quotes and coverage options quickly and efficiently.

AmTrust, which is A- (Excellent) rated by A.M. Best, provides offerings for 350 business classes, for businesses in a variety of segments, including: Mercantile/Retail, Restaurants, Processing and Service and Habitational and Residential Condos and others. In addition to new business and renewal quotes on Semsee's platform, AmTrust also offers agents access to cross sell information, binding and endorsement availability via a fully agnostic digital API platform. Semsee will add this additional functionality for agents and provide continued benefits beyond quoting.

"We are excited that retail agents on the Semsee platform can now access AmTrust workers' comp quotes in addition to multiple product lines," said Shawn Diamond, Executive Vice President, Simon Agency. "Semsee's technology helps agents win business with faster turnaround times and more efficient processes to place business."

"We're seeing significant demand among insurance agencies to expand small commercial. The need for agents' expertise is accelerated by the current market uncertainty—many small businesses are looking to their agents for more advice and coverage options," said Philip Charles-Pierre, Semsee CEO. "The ability for agencies to respond quickly to these opportunities with fast, on-demand quotes and coverage options is more important than ever before. We're very excited to add AmTrust to our platform to help serve this demand with quality workers' compensation products and excellent customer service."

"We are focused on developing technology solutions that enable agents and brokers to easily rate, quote and bind policies – saving them valuable time," said Chris Foy, EVP, Head of North American Commercial P&C at AmTrust. "We're excited to work with Semsee to give agents the speed, efficiency and access to information they need to simplify and automate the typically manual workers' compensation quoting process."

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com

About Semsee

Semsee simplifies and accelerates the small commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm and a pioneer in quantitative approaches to trading and investment, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd., the first and largest alternative risk transfer fund in the insurance industry. For more information visit: https://semsee.com .

