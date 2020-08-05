Semsee Adds Commercial Auto Insurance To Its Quoting Platform

"Semsee seeks their users' input and feedback throughout development to ensure that the product they are building is both valuable and useful to its user base," said Kimberly Faulkner, Marketing Specialist at First Choice Agents Alliance. "They really are building a platform that streamlines the workflow of independent agents. With Semsee, we enter data once, and receive quotes from multiple carriers, giving our producers the ability to provide an excellent, efficient customer experience. The addition of commercial auto is exciting!"

The process for quoting commercial auto can be complex and time-consuming, including detailed entry of drivers and associated vehicles, carriers' unique use of symbols, and additional per state requirements. Semsee focused on simplifying the quoting process by creating a user-friendly interface that returns multiple quotes through a single-entry form.

Semsee has launched the new coverage in three states—New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut—and has plans to rapidly build and expand on these capabilities. The addition of commercial auto quoting enables agents to better serve the growing insurance needs of their small business customers, particularly important during the pandemic, in which many businesses are evolving to include delivery.

"Small commercial insurance is a sweet spot for most agencies, but they need the right digital tools to compete that enable them to respond in real-time to new business and renewal opportunities," said Philip Charles-Pierre, CEO, Semsee. "We are grateful to have such engaged and loyal agent customers to provide input that helped us design and deliver a digital, user-friendly experience for quoting commercial auto."

Semsee simplifies and accelerates the small commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm and a pioneer in quantitative approaches to trading and investment, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd., the first and largest alternative risk transfer fund in the insurance industry. For more information visit: https://semsee.com .

