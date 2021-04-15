Semsee Adds General Liability Insurance to its Quoting Platform

General liability, which can now be quoted as a standalone product on the platform, is an important addition, as it enables agents to offer coverage to a wider variety of businesses of different sizes, classes and scope.

"We're always listening to agents and they've been clear that general liability insurance is a must-have," said Philip Charles-Pierre, Semsee CEO. "As the numbers of agents and carriers using Semsee continue to grow, and transactions increase significantly, we're looking at ways the platform can address even broader groups of clients and needs."

"Creating more transparency in business insurance is paramount for us—putting more information in agents' hands at the point-of-sale so they can help business owners understand what they're buying and what it covers," explained Charles-Pierre. "We know that's what small business owners want. Our recent Small Business Snapshot survey, for example, showed that a majority of small business owners want their agents to present new pricing and coverage options to them before their policies renew each year."

About Semsee

Semsee simplifies and accelerates the small commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm and a pioneer in quantitative approaches to trading and investment, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd., the first and largest alternative risk transfer fund in the insurance industry. For more information visit: https://semsee.com.

