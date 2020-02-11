Semsee Adds Workers' Compensation Insurance to its Small Commercial Quoting Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semsee, the automated small commercial quoting solution for agents, has added workers' compensation insurance to its platform. The solution, which combines the latest technology with ease of use, enables independent agents to add more value to their small business client relationships. It is available for all 50 states.

The addition of workers' compensation is part of Semsee's strategy to leverage technology to enable independent agents to grow and expand their small commercial insurance business. With Semsee, agents can quote new workers' comp policies and renewals in real-time, providing multiple quotes for their clients. Using the platform agents can submit data to multiple carriers at once, eliminating re-keying and enabling them to spend more time consulting on the best options for their clients' needs.

"Workers' comp has historically been a high volume, lower margin product for our agency. Especially when our clients need BOP and workers' comp, we need a streamlined, efficient workflow for quoting. Semsee gives us the ability to get multiple carrier quotes quickly and easily," said John Forlivio II, Commercial Lines Producer with the John M. Glover Insurance Agency in Norwalk, CT.

"We're taking the friction out of the quoting process for both agents and carriers. Our platform enables them to quote efficiently while at the same time helping them give their small business customers choice, in addition to the fast answers they want," explained Philip Charles-Pierre, Semsee CEO.

About Semsee:

Semsee simplifies and accelerates the small commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by the D.E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm. For more information visit: https://semsee.com.

