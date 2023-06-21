Sen. Boscola and Sen. Williams Become Forward Party Affiliates, Joining Many Other Elected Officials Across the Country

The two legislators, well-known for working across the aisle to deliver solutions to their constituents, have become Forward Affiliates, vowing to govern by the values of the new political party.

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, State Senators Lisa Boscola and Anthony H. Williams announced they were becoming Forward Affiliates, fighting with other members of the Forward Party for shared-ground solutions to the largest problems facing their communities.

Both Sens. Boscola and Williams are practical, solutions-oriented leaders who have long fought for what is best for their constituents, bucking party leadership in order to find shared ground with other legislators on ways to move this country forward. They both are more interested in addressing issues in their communities than in engaging in zero-sum partisan bickering that leaves Pennsylvanians behind.

Senators Williams and Boscola invited their colleagues, from both Houses and both major parties, to join in a Forward caucus, saying, "All are welcome—left, right or center. We will practice grace and tolerance and look to protect the basic ideas of American democracy, created right here in Pennsylvania."

The two state senators join other Forward Affiliates and elected candidates across the country, including mayors, members of city councils, and state legislators from California, Florida, and Arizona, among others. The Forward Party is built around shared values rather than a set of policy prescriptions, allowing local leaders to focus on solutions that will work in their communities. The Party's focus on values allows our elected officials to work across the aisle to find shared solutions rather than engaging in partisan fighting tied to ideologies fail to produce results for Americans.

Forward Affiliates are elected officials who retain their party registration with one of the two major parties, but publicly join with Forward and pledge to govern according to this values-based platform:

BOTTOM-UP, NOT TOP-DOWN

Forward empowers leaders to find solutions that work in their communities. We won't dictate a rigid, top-down policy platform and expect it to work for all Americans.

DIVERSE THINKING ISN'T JUST WELCOME, IT'S REQUIRED

Forward welcomes new ideas and fearless conversations around the issues of the day. We won't silence debate or refuse to adapt to the modern world.

WORK TOGETHER, NOT AGAINST

Forward strives for collaborative solutions. We'll make sure they work, and we'll try something else if they don't.

ALL ARE WELCOME — LEFT, RIGHT, OR CENTER

Forward is creating a political home for everyone willing to work together in good faith to find practical ways to make this country better.

MORE LISTENING, LESS TALKING

Forward is asking what we can do for your community. We will not ask what your community can do for us.

GRACE AND TOLERANCE

Forward believes in approaching one another with grace and tolerance, finding ways to pick people back up rather than knock them down.

REFORM MINDED

Forward supports election reform policies such as ranked-choice voting and open, nonpartisan primaries to bring more competition and better options to the ballot in local elections.

As more and more Americans grow sick of the outdated two-party system in this country, more and more elected officials are finding a welcoming home in the Forward Party. "We're seeing an unprecedented number of elected leaders reach out to us, tired of being told what's best for their constituents by out of touch party leaders," said Lindsey Williams Drath, Forward Party's CEO. "We believe that voters put people in office in order to solve their problems, and the Forward Party is creating space for these public servants to do just that, without requiring them to adopt policy positions they don't believe in or know won't work just to toe the party line."

The Forward Party is bringing moderates, conservatives, and progressives together to heal our political divisions, find our shared ground, and create a brighter future for America. Forward Party candidates are accountable to the voters, and they will focus on solutions, not partisan fighting, in order to serve their constituents better. https://www.forwardparty.com

