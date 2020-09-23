Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rep. Steve Scalise to Speak on Wednesday Night at Family Research Council Action's Values Voter Summit 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council Action's fifteenth annual Values Voter Summit will continue broadcasting on Wednesday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is scheduled to speak, as is House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). Instead of attending in person, this year values voters will join the all-virtual event from their own homes and churches.

Other speakers confirmed for Wednesday evening include Bishop Vincent Mathews, Dr. Albert Mohler, Dana Loesch, Claire Culwell, Melissa Ohden, Todd Starnes, Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), Marjorie Dannenfelser, Jessica Anderson, Andrew Wommack, and Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.).

President Trump is scheduled to speak on Friday, and Dr. Ben Carson is scheduled to speak on Thursday. Other confirmed speakers this week include: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Pastor Jack Hibbs, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), Bill Bennett, Mark Meadows, Franklin Graham, Michele Bachmann, Tim Wildmon, Ben Watson, Virginia Prodan, Scott Rasmussen, Abigail Shrier, Walt Heyer, Sydney Wright, Pastor Carter Conlon, General Jerry Boykin, Ken Blackwell, Dr. Carol Swain, Larry Taunton, and Scott Turner, the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, among others.

This year's summit will also feature a brand-new episode format. These episodes will feature roundtable discussion and interviews and will stream live September 22-25 from 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Additionally, due to the online format, registration is offered at no charge, providing free access to the nightly episodes, as well as the activist training session, which will stream on September 26 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Eastern.

Values Voter Summit 2020 sponsors also include AFA Action, American Values, Truth & Liberty Coalition, Judicial Crisis Network, and Family Research Council. Bott Radio Network is the radio sponsor, and The Christian Post is the first-time media sponsor.

