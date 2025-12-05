Sen. Lummis Needs to Get On the Right Play on Crypto Legislation or Get Off the Field, Says The Bull Moose Project

Bull Moose Project releases football themed fully AI video in time for the college football championships showing Sen. Lummis's failure on crypto legislation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is supposedly a leader on crypto policy. But it's hard to see how that's the case after she fumbled the opportunity to get President Trump's bipartisan signature crypto legislation – the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (CLARITY, H.R. 3633) – passed through the Senate. It was an easy play: the bill already passed the House and had loads of bipartisan cosponsors. But instead, she bafflingly focused her energies on the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025 (RFIA), which has stalled entirely. As a result, she stalled the CLARITY Act too.

Tell Senator Lummis to Get on the Right Play

"The White House was clear that it wanted digital asset market legislation passed and on the President's desk before Thanksgiving. The House did its job and the Senate was ready to pass it until Senator Lummis called an audible and fumbled the ball," said Aiden Buzzetti, founder and president of the Bull Moose Project. "We are proud to release this fully AI animated football themed video, which will be targeted on social media to individuals watching some of the biggest college football games of the coming weeks. The message is clear: Senator Lummis needs to get on the right play to get the Administration's priority passed – the CLARITY Act – or she needs to get off the field."

President Trump declared digital asset market structure legislation a priority months ago. The bill – if passed – would give consumers clearer rules, safer trading, and better protections. The government would more clearly define what counts as a digital commodity, who regulates it, and how companies would be required to operate. But thanks to Sen. Lummis' poor play calling, that's all at risk.

There are other crypto policy experts in the Senate – like Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) – who understand the importance of getting sound crypto legislation passed. If Senator Lummis is unwilling or unable to get the CLARITY Act passed, maybe it's time for a new policy leader in the Senate.

Watch the video here: Tell Senator Lummis to Get on the Right Play

SOURCE The Bull Moose Project