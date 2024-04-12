SEN. TIM SCOTT TO DELIVER COMMENCEMENT KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT LIBERTY UNIVERSITY

Download high-resolution image:

LYNCHBURG, Va. , April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will address the Class of 2024 as the keynote speaker at Liberty University's Commencement Main Ceremony on May 10.

"I am both honored and thrilled that my dear friend, Senator Tim Scott, will be joining us as our keynote speaker for Liberty University's 51st Commencement Ceremony," said Liberty President Dondi Costin. "I have known Senator Scott for many years as a close neighbor and personal friend. He is a proven leader with a remarkable career as a businessman and public servant. Most importantly, his character, service, and devotion demonstrate the model characteristics and indispensable qualities of a true Champion for Christ."

Upon accepting the invitation, Senator Scott said, "Like Dr. Costin and the rest of the leadership at Liberty University, my belief in Christ and the power of education are at the core of so much of my work. I am honored to be able to share words of wisdom and guidance for the future as the graduates and their families celebrate this important milestone."

A native of North Charleston, S.C., Senator Scott has served his home state in the U.S. Senate since 2013. He attended Presbyterian College from 1983-84, on a partial football scholarship, and graduated from Charleston Southern University in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. Scott was first elected to Charleston County Council, then to the South Carolina State House and the U.S. House of Representatives. As a leader on tax reform, education, job training, and innovative ideas to reinvest in our nation's distressed communities, Senator Scott brings a unique perspective to the U.S. Senate. Having grown up mired in poverty in a single-parent household, he has worked as a tireless advocate creating more opportunities for families living paycheck-to-paycheck and helping children in poverty have access to quality education. He launched his Opportunity Agenda, a legislative package aimed at achieving these goals, as well as the Senate Opportunity Coalition, a group of Senators committed to helping those in need. Senator Scott is a member of Seacoast Church of Charleston.

"I am so glad to welcome Senator Tim Scott back to Liberty Mountain where he will be addressing our graduates, parents, and distinguished guests coming from all around the country and parts of the world," said Liberty Chancellor Jonathan Falwell. "Senator Scott has a powerful testimony of Christ's saving work in his life. Every day he lives out his faith consistently, and he will have a strong charge for our students and graduates this year."

Commencement 2024 is expected to be one of the largest in the school's history. Liberty is preparing for over 60,000 graduates, family members, friends, and other special guests to participate in Commencement events. More than 29,000 degrees will be conferred. Individual degree presentation ceremonies will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 9-11. The Commencement Main Ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Williams Stadium.

ABOUT LIBERTY UNIVERSITY

Liberty University, founded in 1971, is the world's premier Christian university, one of the largest private, nonprofit universities in the nation, and the largest university in Virginia. Located near the Blue Ridge Mountains on over 7,000 acres in Lynchburg, Va., Liberty offers more than 700 unique programs of study from the certificate to the doctoral level. Over 600 programs are offered online. Utilizing its world-class infrastructure and Christian faculty, Liberty's mission is to Train Champions for Christ with the values, knowledge, and skills essential for impacting tomorrow's world.

