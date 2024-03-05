SENA Health Announces Partnership with Inspira Health to Support Hospital-Level Care in the Home

Enabling seamless delivery of hospital-level care in the home

PHILADELPHIA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SENA Health announces its partnership with Inspira Health to support patients receiving Healing at Home clinical services. The home-based services deliver advanced-level care to eligible Inspira Health patients in the comfort of their own homes. The program combines expert care with advanced technology to offer a seamless, integrated service that maximizes health outcomes.

The Healing at Home program at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill provides patients with various advanced clinical care options outside of the hospital, including administering IV medications and monitoring vitals through cellularly connected devices. Eligible patients are referred to the Healing at Home program by an Inspira physician. To qualify, patients must have one of the six eligible diagnoses commonly treated in a hospital observation unit—congestive heart failure (CHF), cellulitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, asthma, or urinary tract infection (UTI)—and be deemed appropriate for care in the home. The program does not accept patients who meet the criteria for an acute inpatient admission.

"We are grateful to be working with SENA Health to offer our patients a new care setting, which they might find more comfortable," said Amy Mansue, President and CEO of Inspira Health. "Together, we're bringing advanced care to patients' homes, and redefining health care accessibility and outcomes."

"Not only does Healing at Home help to improve patient experiences, it also aims to address the ever-present issue of hospital capacity," said Jamie Patel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Inspira Medical Centers Mullica Hill and Mannington, and Inspira Health Center Woodbury. "Patients who require further care, medications and monitoring after spending time in the ED can now receive that care at home."

Home-based patients receive medical care from experienced health care providers through in-person home visits and telehealth consultations. SENA Health utilizes high-tech equipment to monitor patients' vital signs and health status remotely, providing real-time data to attending physicians for effective treatment. The SENA Team is available 24/7/365 to facilitate and coordinate care and provide ongoing support to patients and their families.

"Inspira Health sets itself apart as a truly innovative and forward-thinking organization in the region," said Dr. Anthony Wehbe, Founder and CEO of SENA Health. "We are honored to partner with them to support the delivery of advanced hospital-level care in the home."

Inspira Health, in collaboration with SENA, has recently obtained the CMS Acute Hospital Care at Home Waiver. New Jersey recently enacted the Hospital at Home Act enabling hospitals to deliver acute care in private residences, aligning with the provisions of the federal waiver. The law requires NJ FamilyCare, Medicaid, and state health benefits carriers to provide coverage and payment for acute hospital care services under the program. Inspira has not implemented the CMS Acute Hospital Care at Home Waiver at this time.

Growing momentum is evident at the national level, with measures aimed at enhancing the adoption of acute hospital care at home. A recently introduced bill in the US Senate seeks to mandate Medicare coverage for observation at home. If passed, the At Home Observation and Medical Evaluation (HOME) Services Act will initiate a hospital-at-home pilot program to evaluate the expansion of acute care services to include observation-status patients.

About SENA Health

SENA Health provides employee health and wellness benefits coordination, enables healing at home for many medical conditions that would typically require a hospital stay, and assists medical groups and hospitals with healing at home program launch services with staffing and technology to support each patient. SENA has a strong growth trajectory, providing advisory services to developers of advanced at-home care across five states.

About Inspira Health

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 267 medical residents and fellows in 15 nationally accredited programs.

The system traces its roots to 1899 and comprises four medical centers, two comprehensive cancer centers, eight multi-specialty health centers, and locations throughout South Jersey. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; behavioral health, digestive health and wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 35 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic Counties. Additionally, Inspira EMS services six South Jersey Counties.

For more information, please contact SENA Health at 609-888-6039 or hello@senahealth.com

