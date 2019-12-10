Sena Is The Exclusive Rider Communication Provider Of The BMW Motorrad Int. GS Trophy 2020

2020 will be the seventh year of the GS Trophy, which will take place in New Zealand. We will see the largest line-up of motorcycles since the first edition of the GS Trophy in 2008.

Participants will ride the BMW F 850 GS on a 2000 km route across New Zealand. Though the GS Trophy is not a race or matter of speed, teams will be able to earn points by showing their skill and endurance as motorcyclists, as well as demonstrating team spirit and fair play.

"We're beyond excited to join the GS Trophy in Oceania," says Tae Kim, CEO SENA Technologies, Inc. "To support each rider with our premium communication is an honor and we couldn't be more excited to #RideConnected with the best adventure riders from across the globe."

https://youtu.be/wH6w0Lr5O3Y

Riders will be equipped with Sena's upcoming 50R Mesh communication system , keeping them connected with each other throughout the course. In addition to the riders, Marshalls will be outfitted with the Sena SR10i in order to connect to satellite phones to ensure connection and the highest safety standards while riding in the most remote areas in New Zealand.

Built on Sena´s most advanced Bluetooth® 5 platform, the 50R Bluetooth & Mesh 2.0 Intercom headset is Mesh Redefined. The 50R was built with a low profile design compact enough that it won't get in the way of your adventure. The 50R offers new ways to #RideConnected including Group Mesh, Open Mesh, and the industry-first Multi-Channel Open Mesh Intercom.

The 2020 International GS Trophy website is a destination for all GS enthusiasts looking to learn more about the upcoming event and you can follow along on our social media channels to stay up to date on the latest news.

