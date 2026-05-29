Sena Launches "The Instinct," a New Brand Campaign Positioning Sena as the Identity Brand of the Next Generation of Riders

The spot debuts across CTV, YouTube, and paid social exploring the primal connection between rider and road – and the role Sena plays in enhancing every mile.

IRVING, Texas, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sena Technologies, Inc., the global leader in motorcycle communication solutions, announced the launch of 'The Instinct,' a landmark brand campaign and hero film that marks a decisive shift in how the company speaks to the next generation of motorcycle riders.

The campaign spot features Sena's latest products: 60X, Apex, Phantom XB

Built on a simple but powerful truth, the campaign captures the deep, almost primal pull towards riding on the open road. For Sena, it's the moment the technology is built for. When communication is seamless, when the group moves like one, when the road gives everything back that you put into it. That's Sena working exactly as intended.

"The Instinct" was written for the next generation of motorcycle riders in the U.S., an audience that defines itself not just by what it rides, but by who it is on the road. Where previous category advertising has focused on specs and features, "The Instinct" leans into identity; the aspirational, visceral experience of riding as a way of life.

"Motorcycle communication devices have been marketed as a utility. We believe Sena is something more than that, it's the thread that connects riders to each other and to the road. 'The Instinct' brings that belief to life in a way we've never done before," said Tim Seargeant, Marketing Director at Sena Technologies. "This campaign is a declaration of who we are and who we're riding toward."

"The Instinct" was produced by TEN Advertising, Sena's Los Angeles-based agency of record. Shot across iconic downtown locations during nighttime as the dramatic backdrop, 'The Instinct' uses a cinematic visual language that mirrors the rhythm of riding itself. It builds from stillness to momentum, from the individual to the collective.

"The Instinct" arrives alongside a new generation of Sena hardware built for exactly the riders it speaks to. The Phantom XB (Extreme Bass) Full-face Smart Helmet, engineered to deliver premium audio without sacrificing road awareness, is available now at Sena online store and authorized retailers. Joining it in Sena's next-generation headsets are the 60X and the Apex that represent the most advanced expression of Sena's Intercom technology. Market availability for the 60X and Apex will be announced shortly.

The campaign launches across connected TV (CTV), YouTube, programmatic in-stream video, and paid social channels, with a combined media plan targeting riders across the US.

"We challenged ourselves to create something that riders would feel before they could explain it, the same way a great ride feels," said Karen Park, President and CEO of TEN Advertising. "Sena made that ambition easy to chase. When the brand belief is this clear, the work follows."

"The Instinct" anchors Sena's fully integrated 2026 marketing program, which also includes ongoing social content, influencer partnerships, and a multi-format display and social creative suite extending the campaign's emotional throughline across channels.

The spot is available to view on Sena's Youtube and social channels.

About SENA Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1998, SENA is a global leader in innovative communication systems, offering advanced connectivity solutions for adventure enthusiasts and professionals. SENA pushes the boundaries of technology with a range of products—from motorcycle helmets to communication systems for outdoor sports and industrial environments. Our products integrate cutting-edge technologies such as Bluetooth 5.0 and Mesh Intercom™, ensuring superior user experiences in terms of safety and performance. Whether on the road, in the mountains, or at sea, SENA accompanies its users wherever adventure takes them.

#RideConnected

SOURCE SENA Technologies, Inc.