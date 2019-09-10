Sena Powers Nolangroup N-Com Line-Up

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sena and Nolangroup are continuing their strategic partnership with Sena engineering as the technical foundation for the next generation of N-Com wireless intercom products. Beginning in 2017, these two market leaders in motorcycle Bluetooth® communication joined in a technical partnership, and the N-Com line has transitioned to using Sena technology for the entirety of the N-Com wireless intercom line-up. Sena-powered N-Com products include:

N-Com B901L R

N-Com B901 R

N-Com B901 K

N-Com B901 S N-Com B901 X

N-Com B601 R

N-Com B601 S

N-Com B601 X

Experts Joining Forces

Working with N-Com, Sena has leveraged 20+ years of Bluetooth® engineering knowledge, allowing N-Com to focus on designing bespoke communication products which seamlessly integrate into their family of helmets. This strategic partnership combines both Sena's Bluetooth expertise and Nolangroup's mastery in helmet and product design in order to create the next generation N-Com product line.

Connected by Passion

N-Com and the entirety of the Nolangroup continue to be a company driven by their passion for motorcycles. This same passion is shared by Sena and has fueled this technical collaboration which is certain to benefit riders across the globe as these two companies continue to redefine the state of motorcycle communications.

About Sena Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1998, Sena Technologies, Inc. is the leading innovator in the motorcycle and outdoor sports communication market. After long standing success producing enterprise level Bluetooth® networking products, Sena released its first Bluetooth headset for motorcyclists in 2010: the SMH10. Sena has continued to lead the category by developing innovative motorcycle and outdoor sport communications devices. To learn more about Sena, click here.

About Nolangroup

Successful companies originate from great passions. And Nolangroup has always represented "passion for motorcycles". The Group made its specific technical-productive abilities and continuous search for innovation the cornerstones that led to its success. Today, Nolangroup is able to offer a wide range of products, intended for all kinds of motorcyclists, and capable of satisfying even the most demanding customers.

The N-Com – Nolan Communication System division was established in 2005.

The idea was to develop a communication system specifically for Nolangroup helmets, completely integrated inside the helmets, without altering the requirements in terms of look, comfort and compliance with applicable standards. To learn more about Nolangroup, click here.

