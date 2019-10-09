Sena Releases First-Ever 4K Camera And Bluetooth Communication System

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sena Technologies, Inc . the global leader in Bluetooth® communication solutions for Powersports has released the first-ever 4K camera and Bluetooth communication system, the 10C EVO . The device features a slimmer form factor than its predecessor the 10C PRO , along with improved camera capabilities. Click here for a video of the 10C EVO.

The 10C EVO's features include:



The 10C EVO is now available worldwide. The 10C EVO is the first-ever 4K Camera and Bluetooth Communication System. Combining Sena's leading motorcycle Bluetooth communications platform with an integrated 4K camera, the 10C EVO allows for easy rider communication and video recording. #RideConnected

Communication system and 4K camera

camera Four-Way Group Intercom

Bluetooth connectivity to take calls, listen to music or turn-by-turn GPS

Video recording up to 4K /30 FPS quality

/30 FPS quality Narrate recordings with Smart Audio Mix™

20 Hours talk time, 1.5 hours video recording

Still shot, burst, or time-lapse mode

Video tagging creates instant highlights

Preview and download files via built-in WiFi

Experience ultra 4K with the 10C EVO

The 10C EVO packs our best camera yet, capturing video in 4K at 30 frames per second along with taking photos in still shot, burst, or time-lapse mode. The camera button allows for one-touch recording while Voice Prompts keep you updated on the camera's progress. The 10C EVO accepts MicroSD cards (128 GB). The 10C EVO features Smart Audio Mix™, which mixes audio from the intercom and music from your smartphone straight into your video.

The Sena Camera App allows users to preview camera framing directly on a smartphone through built-in WiFi, and even instantly download files. In addition to the Camera App, linking up your 10C EVO with the Sena Headset App allows you to configure device settings and access an interactive Quick Start Guide .

Four-way Bluetooth® Intercom allows for connection with three other riders up to 1.6 km (1.0 mile) away. The 10C EVO allows riders to take and make phone calls, listen to music and GPS, connect with on bike entertainment systems, use the built-in FM tuner and more.

The 10C EVO retails for 399 USD and 449 EUR, like all Sena products it's firmware upgradable and comes with Sena's industry-leading two-year warranty . The 10C EVO is available on BuySena.com , and through our global network of dealers .

About Sena Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1998, Sena Technologies, Inc. is the leading innovator in the motorcycle and outdoor sports communication market. For more information on Sena visit www.sena.com

