Senad Prusac Joins Virtù Equity Partners as Investor and Board Member

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the addition of Alvaro Lopes to the team announced earlier this month, Virtù Equity is strengthening its leadership team with a top-level global investment executive. Senad Prusac, a former Morgan Stanley Managing Director, based in New York, joins Virtù Equity as an Investor and Board Member.

Virtu Equity Partners

Mr. Prusac will be instrumental in helping the company expand its horizons and expertise in global markets. During a sound international career in investing mostly spent with Morgan Stanley, Mr. Prusac led Foreign Exchange and Emerging Markets (FXEM) globally. Later, he also led Global Macro Business, which encompasses both the FXEM and Interest Rates groups.

The appointment of Alvaro Lopes and Senad Prusac as Board Members in February 2020 represents a paramount step for Virtù Equity, as it establishes an unrivaled management board for private equity playing as an operator of portfolio companies within the lower middle market in the United States. "Our strategy is to connect exceptional talent to companies that would not have this type of access otherwise. The appointment of our new Board Members is simply an example of the best that could be done for these positions," said Marcos Fabio Lopes e Lima, Virtù Equity's Managing Partner.

The year 2020 defines a milestone in the execution of Virtù Equity's expansion strategy. The general partner has completed the implementation of the necessary infrastructure that will lead Virtù Equity to become the reference in the execution of private investments in the lower middle market in the United States.

