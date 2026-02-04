SENAI raises $6.2M to launch real-time intelligence for threats hiding in online video content

When a security incident unfolds, the first signals often surface as videos posted from the ground, before official reports arrive. Online platforms are saturated with real-time footage, but the volume makes continuous monitoring and analysis nearly impossible. Even with platform moderation in place, uploads move faster than human review, and by the time analysts flag high-risk material, it has often already spread. As video-first platforms play a growing role in security threats and influence operations, governments face a gap: videos become a dominant signal, yet remain difficult to analyze at scale.

Founded less than a year ago, SENAI is building the global standard for OVINT (Online Video Intelligence), establishing a new intelligence discipline for the front lines of social media warfare. Unlike traditional open-source intelligence, OVINT treats video as the primary source, capturing live behavior rather than just text and static media. SENAI helps governments and intelligence agencies track fast-moving videos on social platforms, turning fragmented content into organized, clear insights. Using AI models that analyze video, audio, text, and location signals, the platform maps what is happening and where in real time, allowing teams to respond as events unfold.

SENAI spent the last year operating in live environments, working with government agencies across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. While government remains the company's primary market today, SENAI's dual-use architecture is already attracting interest from enterprise customers, as shown by a deal with a U.S. client. The company plans to expand its enterprise offering in 2026.

SENAI is led by a team of intelligence professionals with extensive backgrounds across the sector. The company recently welcomed Michel Berdah as Chief Revenue Officer and Partner, bringing over a decade of senior leadership experience to support SENAI's growth.

"Video has become the primary signal shaping narratives, influence, and security outcomes," says David Allouche-Levinsky, Co-Founder and CEO of SENAI. "SENAI was built to support decision-makers protecting the West against this new level of influence. As misinformation spreads at scale, SENAI helps intelligence and law enforcement agencies intervene earlier, before false narratives harden into public belief or drive real-world consequences."

"What impressed us about SENAI was the team's deep intelligence background, its execution discipline, and the way they identified a significant gap in intelligence," says Emma Lipski, Partner at 10D Ventures. "SENAI is already addressing these urgent challenges for government agencies and tier-one customers worldwide, not merely running experiments, and that real-world impact is what sold us."

SENAI develops AI-driven Online Video Intelligence solutions for governments and intelligence agencies, specializing in large-scale analysis of open-source video across next-generation platforms. The company's mission is to define the standards, technology, and operational frameworks for Online Video Intelligence over the coming decade.

