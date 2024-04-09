Senao Networks Launches SA9820 Next-Generation Edge Computing SASE Gateway

In collaboration with Intel, Senao Networks redefine high-performance connectivity with SA9820 SASE Gateway, a breakthrough in edge computing.

TAIPEI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senao Networks, a leading networking solution provider, proudly introduces SA9820 SASE Gateway, a significant leap in high-performance connectivity. Powered by Intel Atom processors x7000C Series with LPDDR5 DRAM, this cutting-edge SASE Gateway sets a new industry benchmark. Senao will showcase a system demonstration at the Intel booth during the upcoming Embedded World in Nuremberg, 9th to 11th of April, 2024.

SA9820 SASE Gateway features a comprehensive network connectivity with 2 x GbE, 2 x 2.5GbE, and 2 x SFP ports to address the diverse needs of edge computing environments. Intel Atom processors x7000C Series inherits x86 development ecosystem which makes it easy to integrate radio technologies, such as WiFi and 5G. SA9820 and its variances accommodate both WiFi and 5G which support MIMO transmission to meet industrial IoT, smart cities infrastructure and telecommunications network requirements.

"Introducing SA9820 SASE Gateway—a game-changer in high-performance connectivity. Powered by Intel Atom processors x7000C Series and LPDDR5 DRAM, SA9820 sets a new industry benchmark, making it indispensable for edge computing and industrial IoT deployments. " – Yves Huang, Director of Product Marketing at Senao Networks.

For more information, please visit https://www.senaonetworks.com/en/products/x86-sase-appliance/sa9820-landing/ or contact: [email protected]

About Senao Networks

Senao Networks, Inc. (TPEx 3558) is a prominent provider of networking and appliance solutions headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan. With over 2,500 employees worldwide, we offer a comprehensive product portfolio including Wireless Solutions, Ethernet Switches, SD-WAN, SASE, SmartNIC, AIoT, and Switching Power Supply. Our global presence includes manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, Vietnam, and India, as well as design centers in Taiwan and India. We drive innovation and provide design and manufacturing services to our partners. Visit our website for more information on our end-to-end solutions and services.

Media Contact:

Yves Huang

Senao Networks, Inc.

+886-3-3289289 Ext:6149

[email protected]

