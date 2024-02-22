Senao Networks Unveils SX904 SmartNIC: A Breakthrough in High-Performance Networking

In collaboration with Intel, Senao Networks introduce SX904 SmartNIC, redefining industry benchmarks and a paradigm shift in high-performance network computing.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senao Networks, a leading network solution provider, proudly announces its launch of SX904 SmartNIC based on the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design. This cutting-edge NIC, harnessing the power of PCIe Gen4 technology and fueled by the Intel XeonD processor, sets an unprecedented standard in high-performance network computing. Senao will showcase a system demonstration at the Intel booth during the upcoming MWC in Barcelona, 26th to 29th of February, 2024.

As transformative shift in networking edge, enterprises are increasingly leaning on scalable edge infrastructure. In order to cater the demands of workloads, low latency, local data processing, and robust security, SX904 marks a significant leap forward.

The combination of Intel XeonD processor, PCIe Gen4 technology, dual 25G SFP28 support, and DDR4 ECC memory support enables the SX904 to achieve unparalleled data transfer rates and maximum bandwidth utilization, ideal for modern server architectures. It provides higher performance from the latest Intel Xeon D processor and Intel Ethernet Controller E810 and supports the latest Intel Platform Firmware Resilience, BMC, and TPM2.0. SX904 enables the seamless offload of applications optimized for Intel architecture with zero changes, optimizing performance transmission effortlessly into an Intel-based server in PCIe add-in-card form factor.

"Senao Networks is proud to introduce the groundbreaking SX904 SmartNIC, setting a new standard in high-performance networking. Our collaboration with Intel has propelled us to redefine industry benchmarks, delivering unparalleled excellence in networking technology." - Bou Lin, President of Senao Networks.

For more information, please visit https://www.senaonetworks.com/en/products/smartnic/sx904 or contact: [email protected]

About Senao Networks

Senao Networks Inc. was founded in 2006 to provide global partners with reliable and safe network communications and with technical design and manufacturing services for network security equipment. Product categories cover wireless network communications, high-speed network security equipment, data center switch, power supply, and so on. Not only the leading technical design is market-proven but also the manufacturing quality is well recognized.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries .

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev

Bacheff Communications

+1 (949) 667 3645

[email protected]

SOURCE Senao Networks