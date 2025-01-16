Senaparib Approved by NMPA for 1L Maintenance Therapy in Ovarian Cancer

SHANGHAI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPACT Therapeutics ("IMPACT"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics based on synthetic lethality, is pleased to announce that Senaparib Capsules (派舒宁®）has received marketing authorization in China from National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced epithelial (FIGO Stages III and IV) high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response (complete or partial) following completion of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

Senaparib, discovered and developed by IMPACT, is a potent and novel PARP 1/2 inhibitor. Its distinctive molecular structure provides it with high in vitro and in vivo activity, exceptional target selectivity and wide safety window. The approval is based on FLAMES Study. The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, phase III clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Senaparib as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of patients with advanced ovarian cancer who had completed first-line chemotherapy and achieved either a complete response (CR) or partial response (PR). The results of FLAMES Study showed that Senaparib demonstrated significant improvement in median PFS compared to placebo (PFS not reached vs 13.6 months, HR 0.43, P < 0.0001), irrespective of BRCA status. Senaparib demonstrated a tolerable safety profile, with no noticeable safety issues. [1]The results also indicated that both HRD positive and HRD negative populations derived benefit from Senaparib maintenance therapy, highlighting the potential of Senaparib for broad clinical application. The results of this study will strongly support Senaparib as the Standard of Care for first-line maintenance therapy in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer.

The top-line results of the study were initially presented as a late breaking oral presentation at ESMO in 2023 and presented at CSCO 2024. On May 15, 2024, the internationally renowned medical journal Nature Medicine also published the results titled "Senaparib as first-line maintenance therapy in advanced ovarian cancer: a randomized phase 3 trial."[1]

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common lethal female reproductive malignancies. According to GLOBOCAN 2020 data, the global incidence of ovarian cancer is amounted to 310,000 cases and mortality is amounted to 210,000. According to the latest national cancer statistics released by National Cancer Center in 2024, there were 61,100 new cases of ovarian cancer and 32,600 deaths in China in 2022, making it the most lethal gynecological tumor. Due to the insidious and non-specific early symptoms of ovarian cancer, about 80% of patients are already in advanced stage when they are diagnosed, and the 5-year survival rate is only 41.8%. [2]Although ovarian cancer may be resolved after initial platinum-containing chemotherapy, most patients inevitably face recurrence, and there remains a significant unmet clinical need for treatment in the ovarian cancer patient population.

In recent years, PARP inhibitors are changing the therapeutic landscape of ovarian cancer, with maintenance therapy extending the duration of sustained remission after platinum-containing chemotherapy and delaying disease recurrence.

In December 2023, IMPACT entered into a collaboration agreement with Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd (SZ.000963) (collectively, "Huadong Medicine") for the commercialization of Senaparib. Under the collaboration agreement, Huadong Medicine receives exclusive promotion rights of Senaparib in mainland China. Huadong Medicine is deeply involved in the field of gynecological oncology. Senaparib and Huadong Medicine's approved mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (ELAHERE®) can provide solutions for ovarian cancer patients with different stages of the disease, sharing expert networks, research and clinical resources, promoting and developing together to form an effective and highly synergistic relationship.

Dr. Sui Xiong Cai, Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT said:

"It is our great pleasure to share with you the successful approval of Senaparib for the Chinese market, which is another strong proof of the excellence of IMPACT's in-house synthetic lethality R&D platform and the R&D execution team.

Leveraging Huadong Medicine's extensive commercial experiences in promoting novel therapeutics, we hope that Senaparib will reach more ovarian cancer patients soon and bring new treatment options for first-line maintenance therapy in advanced ovarian cancer."

[1]. Nature Medicine volume 30, pages1612–1621 (2024) [2]. 2023 White paper on the status of diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in China

About IMPACT Therapeutics

IMPACT Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics based on synthetic lethality. IMPACT Therapeutics has assembled one of the most comprehensive DNA damage responses (DDR) global pipeline of novel drug candidates generated by in-house discovery efforts and is expanding to other novel synthetic lethality targets to broaden its pipeline. IMPACT's pipeline products include PARP inhibitor Senaparib (IMP4297), WEE1 inhibitor (IMP7068), ATR inhibitor (IMP9064), and PARP1 selective inhibitor (IMP1734, in collaboration with Eikon Therapeutics), as well as other novel DDR pathway inhibitors.

The most advanced development program, PARP inhibitor Senaparib (IMP4297), has been in clinical Phase II/III studies globally, including China, in ovarian cancer, small cell lung cancer and other indications. The Phase III clinical study (FLAMES Study) of Senaparib for advanced ovarian cancer maintenance treatment following first-line therapy met primary endpoint, with best-in-class efficacy and safety profile. Based on the results of the FLAMES study, the National Medicines Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the new drug application for Senaparib.

The Wee1 inhibitor IMP7068 and the ATR inhibitor IMP9064 have been investigated in Phase I clinical studies in several countries and regions around the world, including U.S. and China, and the recommended Phase II dose (RP2D) has been established. PARP1 selective inhibitor IMP1734 has obtained IND clearance from FDA and NMPA, as well as completed FPI in early 2024.

For additional information, please visit www.impacttherapeutics.com

IMPACT Therapeutics Contact:

+86 21 6841 1121

[email protected]

SOURCE IMPACT Therapeutics