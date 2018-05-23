Senate Confirms Brian D. Montgomery as Commissioner of Federal Housing Administration (FHA)

Mr. Montgomery served as Deputy Assistant to the President from 2001-2005 followed by service as Assistant Secretary of Housing/Federal Housing Commissioner from 2005-2009 in the George W. Bush Administration and six months into the Barack Obama Administration, including serving as acting HUD Secretary in January 2009. Mr. Montgomery played a key role in HUD's recovery and rebuilding efforts along the Gulf Coast and New Orleans following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and chaired HUD headquarters' Hurricane Recovery and Response Center, coordinating and securing temporary and long-term housing for displaced persons.

In a recent letter calling on the Senate to confirm Montgomery, a broad cross-section of housing groups, including the National Housing & Rehabilitation Association, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, the Mortgage Bankers Association, Habitat for Humanity, the National Association of Home Builders and the National Association of Realtors said "Montgomery is highly qualified for this important position that is critical to HUD's mission, and there is broad consensus in the housing community that he is the right candidate to lead FHA. The Federal Housing Administration at HUD needs effective leadership and capacity to oversee its mortgage lending and regulatory agenda and to deliver critically-needed services. Montgomery will provide that leadership and brings valuable practical experience to the position."

Mr. Montgomery will leave his current position as Vice Chairman of The Collingwood Group, a Situs Company. The Collingwood Group is a Washington, DC-based advisory firm focused on business consulting, risk management and compliance within the financial services industry.

"Brian's keen understanding of housing finance and the unmet housing needs of American families, coupled with his passion for public service provide the perfect cornerstone for FHA success," said Steve Powel, Chief Executive Officer of Situs. "The housing policy challenges he faces are significant, but as a colleague I've seen his unabated approach and drive to reach solutions. We wish Brian all the best as he begins his tenure as FHA Commissioner."

