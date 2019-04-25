Senate President, Speaker of the House, Leaders of Legislation, Medicine and Advocacy Join Forces to Lead the Nation in Recognizing Prostate Cancer as a Public Health Priority and Leading Disparity

BOSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdMeTech Foundation in cooperation with Senate President Pro Tempore William N. Brownsberger will host the 11th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day at the Massachusetts State House. This event will feature Senate President Karen Spilka, Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo, Senate President Emerita Harriette Chandler, Chair of Black and Latino Caucus Representative Carlos Gonzalez, other leaders of legislature, medicine, advocacy and community organizations.

This annual event has been critical for setting up a historic precedent by the Massachusetts General Court when it has recognized prostate cancer as a public health priority and a leading health disparity in Black men.

Prostate cancer strikes 1 in 9 men. Legislators, advocates and prostate cancer survivors will discuss the impact of prostate cancer on our men, families and health care costs. They will highlight that this disease is even more common and lethal in men with African heritage. Leading physicians will review the best emerging options in patient care, including screening, diagnosis and treatment.

AdMeTech Foundation organized this event in cooperation with Prostate Cancer Action Council, including American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Center for Elimination of Health and Social Inequities and Disparities, the Latino Health Insurance Program, Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition, Men of Color Health Awareness, and New England Area Conference of NAACP.

Sponsors include Sotio Pharmaceuticals, Astellas, Janssen Oncology, Pfizer, and Sanofi Genzyme.

WHAT: AdMeTech Foundation's 11th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day



WHEN: Tuesday, April 30, 2018

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information and schedule, click here.



WHERE: Great Hall (2nd Floor)

Massachusetts State House



WHO: Senate President Karen Spilka

Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo

Senate President Pro Tempore, William Brownsberger

Senate President Emerita Harriette Chandler

Senator Michael Rush, Senate Majority Whip and Chair, Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs

Senator Cynthia Creem, Senate Majority Leader

Senator Jason Lewis, Chair, Joint Committee on Education

Senator James Welch, Chairman, Joint Committee on Financial Services

Representative Carlos Gonzalez, Chair, Black and Latino Caucus, and Vice Chair, Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses

Representative Frank Moran, Chair, House Committee on Personnel and Administration

Milagros Abreu, MD, MPH, Founder, President, and CEO, Latino Health Insurance Program

Dr. Richard Babayan, Professor and Chair of Urology, Boston University Medical School

Cheryl Bartlett, CEO, Greater New Bedford Community Health Center and Former Commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Public Health

Stephen Bernard, Immediate Past President, Brockton Chapter of NAACP

Bill Carpenter, Mayor of Brockton, MA

Juan Cofield, President, New England Area Conference of NAACP

Darren Duarte, Director of Communications and Community Relations, Brockton Police Department and Prostate Cancer Survivor

Dr. Faina Shtern, MD, President and CEO, AdMeTech Foundation

Dr. Michell Sokoloff, Professor and Chair, Department of Urology, University of Massachusetts School of Medicine

Howard Goldstein, JD, Prostate Cancer Survivor

About AdMeTech Foundation: A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, based in Boston, MA, AdMeTech Foundation established the Manogram® Project, providing international leadership for groundbreaking programs in research, education and awareness to expedite advancement and clinical implementation of precision, individualized approaches to screening, early detection and treatment of prostate cancer ( www.admetech.org ).

