Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Flirtey Unveil the Future of Drone Delivery Monday September 9th 9:00am at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.





Flirtey is the world's leading independent drone delivery service, with a mission to save lives and improve lifestyles by making delivery instant for everyone. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first ever Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved drone delivery and the Flirtey aircraft that conducted this delivery is going on display alongside the Wright Flyer in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. In the years that followed, Flirtey has gone on to become the first unmanned aircraft system company to perform an autonomous drone delivery to a home; the first to launch a commercial drone delivery service; the first to launch an automated external defibrillator drone delivery service in the U.S. Flirtey has worked alongside NASA, the City of Reno, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, emergency medical services provider REMSA, and various commercial partners to create the fastest, most efficient and customer-centric logistics service in the world.