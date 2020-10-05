Senator Chris Van Hollen Endorses Mia Mason for Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Md., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced his endorsement of Mia Mason to represent Maryland's 1st District in Congress. Senator Van Hollen has represented the state of Maryland in the U.S. Senate since January 2017 and previously served in the House of Representatives for Maryland's 8th congressional district. From his bold record in the Maryland legislature to his effective leadership in the U.S. Congress, Chris Van Hollen has focused on waging — and winning — tough fights on behalf of hardworking Maryland families. Throughout his time in public service, Senator Van Hollen has been a leader in fighting for equal rights, equal justice, and equal opportunity for all.

"Mia Mason is no stranger to public service. She's served our country for over twenty years in the military -- in the Army, in the Navy, and in the National Guard. And she will bring that same sense of duty, service, and dedication to Congress to represent the people of Maryland's 1st District. Mia will fight for what's fair -- health care as a human right, equal rights, and economic opportunity for all. I'm proud to endorse Mia and look forward to working with her in Congress," said Senator Van Hollen.

Mia Mason talked of her excitement over the endorsement: "Senator Van Hollen has been at the forefront of the push for civil rights and equality legislation that not only protects our communities from discrimination but provides them a way to breakthrough socioeconomic barriers so they can succeed. I am thankful for his endorsement and I look forward to working with him to continue the fight for equity and equality for all in the future."

With Senator Van Hollen's endorsement, Mia Mason has succeeded in building support from even more of Maryland's leaders including fellow Congressional representatives John Sarbanes, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, and House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer. Mia has also received endorsements from Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne A. Jones and Harford County Councilman Andre Johnson. Groups like Vote Vets, the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus and Our Revolution Maryland have also thrown their support behind Ms. Mason.

Media Contact: Dennis Parker

[email protected]

410-227-6454

To Learn More about Mia Mason, visit www.miadmason.us

SOURCE Friends of Mia Mason

Related Links

https://www.miadmason.us

