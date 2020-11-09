Senator Cory Booker & Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to Speak at The Fortune Society's "Hope & Justice Gala"

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D - NJ) and Eric H. Holder, Jr., the 82nd Attorney General of the United States and Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee will be featured guest speakers at Hope & Justice, The Fortune Society's annual gala taking place virtually on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Senator Booker and Mr. Holder, both stalwart champions of justice reform, will address a virtual crowd of business and civic leaders, philanthropists, criminal justice advocates, and other Fortune supporters. The event is expected to raise almost $1 million.

The Fortune Society , a leading nonprofit reentry service and advocacy organizations serving thousands of justice-involved individuals every year, will present its Game Changer Award to VICE Media Group in recognition of its in-depth and insightful criminal justice coverage across its various platforms including its award-winning editorial work for VICE.com; dynamic digital video and audio units; and VICE News Tonight, the most Emmy-winning nightly newscast on television three years in a row. Keegan Hamilton, senior reporter, podcast host, and Emmy-nominated producer at VICE News, will accept the award on behalf of VICE Media Group.

Honored with the Frontline Hero Awards will be three Fortune staff members: Barry Campbell, Interim Director of Fortune's Freedom House; Judy De La Cruz, Manager of Training; and Samantha Pugh, Senior Director of the ICAN & Adult Mentoring Program. They will be recognized for their tireless efforts providing crucial, uninterrupted services to people with justice involvement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will also offer show-stopping performances by Tony Award-winning singer and actress Christine Ebersole and international jazz vocalist, recording artist and entertainer Thos Shipley.

JoAnne Page, Fortune's President and CEO said, "Our honorees and special guests have an enduring commitment to justice and humanity. Each works to tear down barriers that thwart equal justice, while working to rebuild lives through a fairer justice system."

Funds raised will support Fortune's comprehensive array of wraparound services including substance use and mental health treatment, alternatives to incarceration, HIV/AIDS case management, health services, career development and job retention, education, family services, housing and lifetime access to aftercare.

