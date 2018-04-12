Senator Diane Savino to Lead "New York State of Cannabis" Panel at Javits Convention

Joining Senator Savino on the "New York State of Cannabis," panel taking place Friday, June 1st, will be Kate M. Bell, Legislative Counsel, State Policies Department, Marijuana Policy Project (MPP); Rosalind McCarthy, Founder, Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Inc.; and Dr. Kenneth Weinberg, Chief Medical Officer, Cannabis Doctors of New York. These experts will help attendees navigate the rapid changes and new opportunities being presented in New York and surrounding tri-state region as well as provide the tools needed for businesses to prosper in this dynamic region.

"I'm excited to partner with the CWCBExpo, which is one of the cannabis industries most trusted brands. The "New York State of Cannabis" panel will undoubtedly be exciting, informative and go a long way in continuing to educate people about the business of cannabis here in New York State and beyond," said Diane Savino, New York State Senator.

CWCBExpo NY is a must attend event for established and emerging businesses in the medical marijuana, legalized cannabis and industrial hemp industries. The trade show and conference will provide expert guidance and the latest innovations for business growth in this evolving and highly regulated industry.

CWCBExpo's educational highlights include:

Keynote Addresses by Bruce Linton , CEO, Canopy Growth and Montel Williams , medical cannabis advocate and media personality

Industry Update by investment expert, Sumit Mehta of Mazakali

Add-on Workshops providing in-depth information and actionable insight including: the popular "Open A Cannabis Business;" "NJ Cannabis Symposium;" " and "Advanced Cannabis Investment Workshop – Beyond the Basics;" on Wednesday, May 30th . Two Saturday, June 1 , Add-on Workshops include: "The Secret Sauce: Developing IP and Production Best Practices with the Incredibles Kitchen & Extraction Laboratory;" and "Teaming with Microbes, Nutrients, and the Future!"

"Branding Strategies for Cannabis" led by a top CMO from one of the USA's oldest and most iconic brands.

CWCBExpo NY will include an expanded exhibit floor (May 31-June 2) with suppliers in the industry showcasing cutting-edge products and services. Featured exhibitors include: Advanced Nutrients, Folium Biosciences, Isodiol, and Elixinol.

For the first time, CWCBExpo NY exhibits and seminars will be open on Saturday, June 2nd, to offer attendees a bonus day of sourcing, education, and networking.

Early bird registration discounts are in effect until May 11th. For more information on CWCBExpo NY and to register visit http://www.cwcbexpo.com/new-york/2018/attend. For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at the coast-to-coast CWCBExpo events, contact sales@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo )

The Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo) are business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest media, financial and business markets. The CWCBExpos are held in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, and are the leading forums for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. CWCBExpo is produced by Leading Edge Expositions in partnership with the International Cannabis Association (ICA). To learn more about the coast-to-coast CWCBExpos in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, go to www.cwcbexpo.com. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

